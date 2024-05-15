Nineteen reasons I have loved this Premiership season

Tyrone Green produced one of the tries of the season - Getty Images/Warren Little

A humiliatingly heavy loss each for Newcastle Falcons and Gloucester in recent weeks has not been a good look for the league and, obviously, relegation would provide an added dimension. Even so, there has been plenty to celebrate about this Premiership season.

1. Rob Baxter’s promising rebuild

It could be that Exeter Chiefs end up just short of the play-offs and regret a couple of lapses in the league. Their efforts will have been a refreshing storyline of the season regardless, with Rob Baxter rebooting his squad superbly.

For instance, Lewis Pearson and Rusi Tuima are bulky, bruising locks that off-set more mobile back-rowers such as Greg Fisilau and Ross Vintcent. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has completed his forwards with explosive carries around the breakdown. Remind you of anyone? There have been a few comparisons to Jack Nowell and at times he has operated in the manner of a roaming running back from American football.

Forever looking ahead, Baxter will relish the next steps. Harvey Skinner, for example, has started all 17 league games and accrued 1330 minutes – the second-highest total across the Premiership – in his maiden campaign as front-line fly-half. Such investment is sure to pay off in time.

2. Big moves coming off

Despite suffering a frustrating injury in November, Zach Mercer has impressed amid Gloucester’s struggles. Of those not to have come from a club that fell into financial ruin, Finn Russell, Thomas du Toit, Ethan Roots, Solomone Kata, Tom Seabrook, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ernst van Rhyn all deserve name-checks.

Looking at how players from Jersey, London Irish, Wasps and Worcester returned to enrich the league, I’ve picked a 23. I have picked a six-two bench split, which might need me to persuade Ted Hill to cover lock:

15. Jamie Shillcock; 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Noah Heward; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Will Porter; 1. Tarek Haffar, 2. Curtis Langdon 3. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 4. Joe Batley, 5. Josh Caulfield, 6. Juan Martín González, 7. Greg Fisilau, 8. Alfie Barbeary

Replacements: 16. Gabriel Oghre, 17. Tom West, 18. Elliot Millar-Mills, 19. Ted Hill, 20. Tom Pearson, 21. Tom Willis, 22. Caolan Englefield, 23. Lucio Cinti

3. Emerging props

When a prop rocks up and causes scrummaging issues for Joe Marler, Andrew Porter and Cian Healy, you can be assured that you have a special talent on your hands. Alex Sanderson, the Sale Sharks director of rugby, believes that Okopu-Fordjour is a tighthead. England think he will end up at loosehead. By offering genuine versatility, Okopu-Fordjour will increase his value out of sight.

A few other fledgling heavies have stepped up. Tarek Haffar at Saints and Fin Baxter at Harlequins are exciting looseheads, with Emmanuel Iyogun, still 23, kicking on for Northampton as well.

Asher Opoku-Fordjour playing for Sale Sharks in December

4. Other rising stars

Victory for England in this year’s U20 Six Nations adds to a sense of optimism. From that crop, a number have featured for their respective clubs in the Premiership: Finn Carnduff (Leicester Tigers), Henry Pollock, Archie McParland (both Northampton), Okopu-Fordjour and Alex Wills (Sale), Ben Redshaw, Ben Douglas, Ollie Spencer (all Newcastle Falcons) and Ioan Jones (Gloucester).

5. The Saracens subplot

While not identical to Exeter, Saracens have embarked on a rebuild too. You may question whether it should be termed as a revamp if a squad is still littered with Test stars. However, McCall has needed to continue a tactical departure from pure power – which was well and good when the Vunipolas were in their carrying prime – and towards a template based on ball movement.

Juan Martín González has been quite extraordinary, prominently as a defensive line-out jumper but all around the pitch, and Saracens have pushed through significant wobbles to reach the play-offs. Rebuilds are about futureproofing a squad while losing as much ground as possible on the competition.

6. Who is actually any good?

You must go back to December 2022 for the last draw in the Premiership and an accordion of a league table has contracted and expanded all season, so much so that it has been difficult to determine which sides are actually any good. Sale and Bristol have been the hardest to assess.

7. Fabulous Fin(n)s at fly-half

AJ MacGinty has been excellent for Bristol yet ahead of him, Fin Smith and Finn Russell have been the Premiership’s best fly-halves. Others, such as Marcus Smith, George Ford and Owen Farrell, have not been as consistent.

Smith and Russell are different characters – it is difficult to imagine Smith shushing The Shed after a touchline conversion at Kingsholm – but exude similar poise. Plenty of England caps await, because Smith’s potential is vast.

Finn Russell has been outstanding for Bath this season

8. Bath’s long-awaited revival

Johann van Graan’s turnaround can be encapsulated by the reminder that Bath were bottom of the table at Christmas 2023. Twelve months later, they topped the log. Russell’s arrival, among other stellar recruits, has spurred them, adding bells and whistles to Van Graan’s territory-first approach. Ben Spencer, Joe Cokanasiga and Will Muir have been stand-outs, as have a trio of centres in Cameron Redpath, Ollie Lawrence and Max Ojomoh. The front-row unit is rather imposing and back-row resources are vast. In the absence of Ollie Chessum, lock Charlie Ewels could appear for England against the All Blacks this summer.

9. Diamond soundbites

Having taken the helm of struggling Newcastle in January, Steve Diamond wasted little time in punctuating press calls with memorable quotes. He promised “legal violence” from Falcons before voicing his worry that players leaving Newcastle, such as Guy Pepper and Louie Johnson, heading to Bath and Saracens respectively, would become “trapped in the bowels of a super-club”. Diamond double-downed on that sentiment last week, telling The i that Bath’s “biggest superstar” was “the accountant who’s fitted them all in the [salary] cap”.

Steve Diamond has been a regular source of entertaining quotes

10. Battlers rise to prominence

When it comes to spending strategies, recruiting rough gems has become more important as clubs have bid to tighten their belts. The salary cap ceiling rising from £5m to £6.4m next season will not change that. James Williams, a well-travelled centre, consolidated at Bristol this season. Ben Bamber, working in a warehouse two years ago, broke through at Sale and earned an England A appearance. Then Sam Graham, who joined Saints from Doncaster in 2022, has delivered the strongest campaign of his career.

11. European adventures

Harlequins and Northampton reached the Champions Cup semi-finals and gave it a real lash against illustrious opponents, but just about every Premiership club had a moment in the sun. Tigers ousted Stade Français with a dogged performance on the road, Gloucester have reached the Challenge Cup decider and Newcastle overturned Perpignan in the same competition.

12. Tyrone Green’s salmon impression

Try of the season shortlists will brim with quality, though Tyrone Green’s full-length dive to haul in a Marcus Smith kick-pass against Newcastle, reminiscent of a stunning boundary catch in cricket, will take some beating.

13. Chants and a marketing push

We all seem in agreement that the game could harness star power better. So it has been interesting to witness subtle developments in fandom. Harlequins supporters have travelled in numbers, brandishing flags emblazoned with their new club motto of ‘Swing the Bat’. “Olé, olé, olé, olé” has started to echo around Franklin’s Gardens when Ollie Sleightholme, the league’s top scorer, crosses the whitewash.

Could we hear more chanting over time? A joint marketing agreement (JMA) between Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Football Union is part of the new professional game partnership and will aim for more joined-up activity.

14. Crazy scorelines

A dizzying game in Devon on January 6 marked the moment that Northampton looked like the real deal. Phil Dowson’s charges were 26-0 early in the second quarter. Amidst glorious mayhem they won 42-36.

Quins also came back from 40-3 behind against Bath, with half an hour remaining, to win it 40-36. The controversy of Irné Herbst’s sin-bin period ending too early compounded the chaos.

Irné Herbst was involved in one of the most controversial moments of the season during Harlquins v Bath

15. Different ways to win

Although the two matches mentioned above were helter-skelter shoot-outs, we have had plenty of tenser, tighter affairs. Variety is one of rugby union’s greatest qualities. In January, Leicester scrummaged and mauled their way past Saracens, who squeezed Bath in a compelling tactical contest at The Rec. This weekend, Ashton Gate staged the ultimate clash of styles as Bristol, who had kicked from hand just 49 times in their last four games, hosted Saracens, who had racked up 48 kicks in their precious outing alone.

16. Will Evans still prince of the poachers

Harlequins’ crafty groundhog has plundered 17 breakdown pilfers this season, five more than Jack Clement, the Gloucester back-rower, in second place.

17. Sam Vesty specials

Northampton have become a balanced, intuitive team. Phil Dowson and his backroom staff have earned all the plaudits that come their way and new signings such as Curtis Langdon have been superb and a young backline has gone to another level. Do not be surprised if Fin Smith and Sleightholme join Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank in England’s line-up soon enough. George Hendy will not be far away.

Another indelible feature of Saints’ success has been the slick strike-plays devised by Sam Vesty. Northampton often fox defences with patterns that begin from the line-out yet are run differently to opponents, perhaps with a blindside wing sweeping around with more depth, for instance.

Northampton Saints head coach Sam Vest tries his hand at hurling at Croke Park in Dublin

18. Leave them wanting more

Players will be leaving the Premiership over the summer, some heading abroad and others stepping away from the game entirely. Courtney Lawes, Alex Waller, Manu Tuilagi, Will Collier and Owen Farrell are among those signing off in form.

19. A riotous run-in

On the final day of the regular-season schedule, only Saints and Saracens have already qualified for the play-offs. Five others – Bath, Sale, Exeter, Harlequins and Bristol – are scrapping for the last two spots. Clearly, additional jeopardy at the bottom of the table would be ideal, but that represents a fitting end to this absorbing season. An NFL Redzone-style television production, where action from around the grounds is fed into a central studio, would make a lot of sense.

