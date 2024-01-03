Niners stars Purdy, McCaffrey pace NFL Pro Bowl Games voting

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was the fan voting leader of all NFL players for next month's Pro Bowl Games skills competitions and flag football contest (Greg Fiume)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey led all NFL players in fan voting for the Pro Bowl Games, the league announced on Wednesday.

Purdy, who received 451,864 votes, ranks second in the NFL, having thrown for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns, while McCaffrey, who leads the league with 1,459 rushing yards, was second with 429,993 votes.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who leads the NFL with 4,451 passing yards, was third with 414,502 votes followed by San Francisco tight end George Kittle at 373,750 and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce on 327,263 in fan voting that concluded on December 25, 2023.

The 49ers, who have clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs at 12-4, led all clubs in total votes and had played lead voting at 15 different NFC positions while Miami was next, topping 12 different AFC positions.

Player selections for the Pro Bowl Games, a series of skills contests concluding with an NFC-AFC flag football showdown February 4 at Orlando, will be determined by fan votes, player votes and coaches votes.

The Baltimore Ravens, an NFL-best 13-3, had only one player atop his position in fan voting, safety Kyle Hamilton.

