Niners set to sign Alfred Morris

An MRI performed after 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon was injured in Sunday’s practice showed a calf strain that will keep him out of action for a while.

As a result of that development and Matt Breida‘s shoulder injury, the Niners have decided to bring in some outside help. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that the team plans to sign Alfred Morris pending a physical.

Morris played for Shanahan in Washington during his first two NFL seasons and ran 611 times for 2,888 yards and 20 touchdowns over those years.

“Alf did a great job for us for the two years I was with him,” Shanahan said Monday, via 95.7 The Game. “It’s not flashy, but he runs extremely hard. He’s very reliable. You block him for zero, usually he can get at least one. He’s a hard-nosed runner you can keep handing the ball off to.”

Morris spent four years in Washington overall and then moved on to the Cowboys for the last two seasons. He ran 115 times for 547 yards and a touchdown last season.