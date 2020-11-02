Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo out a minimum of 6 weeks with high ankle sprain
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined at least six weeks after re-aggravating his high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. Schefter is also reporting Garoppolo could be out even longer if it is determined he needs surgery. In 6 starts for San Francisco this year, the 29-year-old has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,096 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Nick Mullens — who started two games earlier this season — replaced Garoppolo and is expected to be the starter going forward