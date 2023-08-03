Niners GM John Lynch highlights the progress Trey Lance and the QB room have made this offseason
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch highlights the progress Trey Lance and the quarterback room have made this offseason.
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch highlights the progress Trey Lance and the quarterback room have made this offseason.
Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and officially retired with the 49ers in 2022.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
Steve Young will work as an assistant at Menlo School in the Bay Area this fall, where girls flag football will play its inaugural season in California.
Fred Zinkie examines the upcoming MLB action and provides a number of fantasy adds to consider for a boost.
“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot.”
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens reveals three takeaways from a recent 10-team all-Yahoo mock draft, including some apparent rookie skepticism.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
It's a transition season at quarterback for the NFL.
England has become the new favorite to win the tournament after the USWNT was second in Group E.
“Hopefully the steps that are being taken today will benefit him for the remaining part of his life," Yankees GM Brian Cashman said.
With Jake Fischer on vacation, Dan Devine is joined by J.E. Skeets of the No Dunks podcast to talk about the latest update on Damian Lillard’s trade request, retired jersey numbers and the very interesting Toronto Raptors.
Andy Behrens examines some quarterback values for fantasy managers on the hunt for bargains this draft season.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
Check out our latest batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Hunter Dekkers allegedly placed 26 wagers on Iowa State games, and his parents reportedly tried to help him disguise his identity to make it seem like the bets were his mom's.
Hackett didn't think it was appropriate when Payton called Hackett's time with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."
Here's a breakdown of the major deals and reactions from Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
Justin Gaethje earned the BMF title and a spot in Yahoo Sports' pound-for-pound rankings with his KO of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.