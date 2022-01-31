  • Oops!
Niners' Fred Warner gets away with dirty hit on Matthew Stafford

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
The NFC Championship Game started off rough, with two three-and-outs and a Matthew Stafford interception, but it was only after that interception when things got ugly.

With the Los Angeles Rams at the San Francisco 49ers' three-yard line, a Stafford pass to Cooper Kupp in the end zone was deflected and hauled in by Jimmie Ward. Stafford tried to run after Ward on the return, but clearly gave up on the pursuit.

It was then, with Stafford barely even walking as he watched Ward run away, that Niners linebacker Fred Warner opted to deliver a helmet-to-helmet hit to the quarterback.

No flag was called on the play. The Niners failed to get anything out of the possession though, sputtering out on the Rams' 40-yard line and punting.

Stafford wasn't hurt on the play and was ready for the Rams next drive.

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after completing a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
An interception went from bad to worse for Matthew Stafford. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

