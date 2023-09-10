Niners dominate Steelers through 2 quarters

The first half is in the books and the Pittsburgh Steelers should want to forget just how awful that was. After an incredible offseason of work and a near-perfect preseason, the Steelers have fallen flat in the first half, trailing the Niners 20-7. Here are our depressing takeaways from the first half as we hope Pittsburgh can turn things around.

Kenny Pickett looks lost

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t all fall on Pickett as he’s been under some pressure but he does not look like the confident quarterback in the preseason and interviews. Timing with his pass catchers is all out of whack and he looks lost at times.

At least T.J. Watt came to play

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One constant on the Steelers is when healthy, T.J. Watt is a disruptive force. In fact, he has been the only thing to get excited about in the first half.

Steelers defense getting bullied

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

We can talk all day about how this is another textbook slow start by a Mike Tomlin coached team but in the first half, it was as much about the Niners offense just bullying the Pittsburgh D with physicality as anything else.

Can the Steelers turn this game around?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

That 95-yard TD drive to end the half gives the Steelers a ton of hope. Anything is possible but will the Steelers coaches be able to get the defense in order and make a few stops on the Niners offense?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire