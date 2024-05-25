Nine William Fleming student-athletes sign NLI

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was signing day for 9 William Fleming High School student athletes.

Colonels wrestlers in Kyien Jackson is going to Averett University while Joshua Spivey is heading to Randolph College. Fleming track athletes in Kam’ron Dillard in heading to Central State University and Darren McCoy is going to Old Dominion University. William Fleming football players in Mike Finley is off to Bridgewater College, Kyah Jordan is going to Bluefield College and Jabari Atkins going to Southern Virginia University. Finally, a pair of Colonels cheerleaders in Nalani Webb and Sean Schultz are both going to Virginia Union University. Congratulations to these William Fleming student athletes.

