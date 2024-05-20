Nine Wildcats earn All-Big 12 baseball honors

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – K-State baseball is racking up recognition from the conference as the Big 12 tournament awaits.

On Monday, nine Wildcats received All-Big 12 selection from the conference awards. Most notably, infielder Brady Day was named first team.

Infielder Kaelen Culpepper and Tyson Neighbors earned All-Big 12 Second Team.

Pitchers Owen Boerema and Jackson Wentworth, along with outfielders Nick English and Brendan Jones, plus catcher Raphael Pelletier, all earned honorable mention.

Relief pitcher Blake Dean made the All-Freshman team.

The awards were voted on by the leagues’ 13 head coaches.

