Nine top-three finishes help Baxter take third at Des Moines Christian

Apr. 29—URBANDALE — The Baxter girls track and field did not win a single event on April 22 at the Des Moines Christian Coed Invitational.

But the Bolts scored a season-high 123 points after piling up a plethora of top-five finishes.

Baxter was second and third nine times and finished third in the final team standings. Only host Des Moines Christian and Greene County scored more with 195 and 128, respectively.

Camryn Russell

The Bolts split their four runner-up finishes. Camryn Russell was the runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 3 1/4 inches and Kendall Brummel and Morgan Ratliff went 2-3 in the 800-meter run.

Brummel was the runner-up in a career-best 2 minutes, 41.3 seconds and Ratliff was third in a career-best 2:42.81.

The 4x800 relay team also was second. The foursome of Regan Russell, Caydence Sulzle, Gwen Tichy and Ratliff posted a time of 11:35.

Grace Anderegg, Avery Wonders, Brummel and Rossi Swihart also were second in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:20.96.

Avery Wonders

The final top-three relay finish came in the 4x400. The team of Ratlfif, Sulzle, Regan Russell and Brummel finished in 4:50.03.

Camryn Russell, Wonders and Makalya True had the other third-place individual finishes and the Bolts doubled up in three events.

Wonders (1:10) was third in the 400, Camryn Russell (1:17.98) took third in the 400 hurdles and True and Tichy finished 3-5 in the 1,500. True's time was 5:47.85 and Tichy posted a career-best 6:04.65.

Wonders also was fourth in the 200 in a career-best 28.21 seconds. Camryn Russell placed fourth in the 100 in a career-best 13.96 and True was fourth in the 3,000 with a career-best time of 12:33.22.

Swihart (career-best 19.22) and Camryn Russell (19.48) placed 5-6 in the 100 hurdles, Callie Cross finished fifth in the shot put with a toss of 27-9 1/2 and Wonders grabbed fifth in the high jump with a mark of 4-8.

