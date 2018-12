Nine teams have playoff clinching scenarios in Week 16

The Saints, Rams, Cowboys, Seahawks, Vikings, Chiefs, Texans, Patriots and Steelers can all clinch either playoff berths, divisions or seeds this week.

Those nine teams all have scenarios that would allow them to clinch something, be it home-field advantage, a first-round bye, a division or a playoff berth.

The Bears have already clinched their division, and the Chargers have already clinched a playoff berth, but they have no further clinching scenarios in Week 16.

Here are the Week 16 playoff scenarios, as distributed by the NFL:

NFC

CLINCHED:



Los Angeles Rams – NFC West division title



New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title



Chicago Bears – NFC North division title

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (12-2) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-5-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

New Orleans clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

NO win OR



NO tie + LAR loss or tie OR



CHI loss or tie + LAR loss

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:

NO tie OR



CHI loss or tie OR



LAR loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-3) (at Arizona (3-11), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:

LAR win + CHI loss or tie OR



LAR tie + CHI loss

DALLAS COWBOYS (8-6) (vs. Tampa Bay (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

DAL win OR



DAL tie + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR



PHI loss + WAS loss

Dallas clinches a playoff berth with:

DAL tie + MIN loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-6) (vs. Kansas City (11-3), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:

SEA win + WAS loss or tie OR



SEA win or tie + MIN loss OR



SEA win + SEA clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over WAS OR



SEA win + MIN tie + SEA clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over MIN OR



SEA tie + WAS loss + PHI loss or tie

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-6-1) (at Detroit (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

MIN win+ PHI loss or tie + WAS loss

AFC

CLINCHED:



Kansas City Chiefs – Playoff berth



Los Angeles Chargers – Playoff berth

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-3) (at Seattle (8-6), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

KC win + LAC loss

Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

KC win + LAC loss + HOU loss or tie OR



KC win + LAC loss + KC clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU

HOUSTON TEXANS (10-4) (at Philadelphia (7-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

HOU win or tie OR



IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie

Houston clinches a first-round bye with:

HOU win + NE loss or tie OR



HOU tie + NE loss

Houston clinches a playoff berth with:

BAL loss or tie OR



PIT loss OR



TEN loss or tie + HOU clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over BAL

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) (vs. Buffalo (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

NE win or tie OR



MIA loss or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-5-1) (at New Orleans (12-2), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win + BAL loss or tie OR



PIT tie + BAL loss

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

PIT win + IND loss + TEN loss