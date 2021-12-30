With two weeks left in the season, nine teams that haven’t already clinched playoff berths control their playoff destiny.

Those teams are the Bills, Colts, Titans, Patriots, Bengals, Dolphins, Raiders, 49ers and Eagles. Those nine teams haven’t clinched yet, but know they are in the playoffs if they win their last two games.

All nine of those teams can’t win out, because some of them play each other: The Dolphins play the Titans this week and the Patriots next week, and the Raiders and Colts play this week.

Six teams have already clinched playoff berths: The Chiefs have won the AFC West, the Packers have won the NFC North, the Cowboys have won the NFC East, the Buccaneers have won the NFC South and the Cardinals and Rams have both clinched at least a wild card.

Nine teams that haven’t clinched playoff berths yet can clinch by winning out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk