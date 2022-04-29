Nine teams had multiple first-round picks, an NFL draft record

The high quantity of trades in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft was unprecedented.

Nine different teams ended up using multiple first-round draft picks, an NFL record. The previous record for the most teams with multiple first-round picks was six, which happened in 2020, 1989, 1974 and 1973.

The Jets had three first-round picks. The Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Giants, Saints, Ravens, Chiefs and Packers had two each.

Only 14 teams used their own first-round draft picks, while 18 picks were traded. Seven picks were traded twice and two picks were traded three times.

This year’s draft showed NFL teams more aggressive than ever before about making trades, and the result was an opening night of the draft unlike any other.

