Nine Team USA players to fly out to Italy for Ryder Cup recce

Padraig Harrington believes the US Ryder Cup team would have known exactly what to expect when they arrived for their two-day scouting mission at the Rome venue on Friday.

But Europe’s last captain thinks there is not much Zach Johnson’s team can do to acclimatise themselves to the test at Marco Simone Country Club.

Telegraph Sport has learned that nine of the dozen Americans – who in three weeks’ time will try to win on foreign soil for the first time in 30 years – are on the reconnaissance, with Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth absent due to personal commitments.

Considering that only two golfers showed up for Tom Watson’s advance convoy in 2014 – the last time the US conducted such a trip – Johnson will be pleased with this turnout. However, he should also know that in 2006, all 12 accompanied Tom Lehman to the K Club, including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, and that that particular side lost to a record 181/2-91/2 scoreline.

Furthermore, the closest the US have come in the last three decades was at Celtic Manor 13 years ago – by 141/2-131/2 – when Corey Pavin asked his players to come over before the match to play the Welsh layout – and nobody bothered. By the sounds of it, Harrington feels it is a futile exercise in terms of getting to grips with the golfing challenge, although it could be useful from a “bonding” perspective.

Rory McIlroy played in the last tour event to be held at Marco Simone - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

“Look, we all know how Luke [Donald, the Europe captain] will have asked the green staff to set up the course,” Harrington told Telegraph Sport. “We know, the Americans know, anyone who has been watching the Ryder Cup over the last few decades will know. When we go over there, the courses are always open and set up for birdies with fast greens.

“But over this side of the pond, it is tight fairways, which are pinched further at the 300-320 yard mark, with penal rough and really slow greens. The US hate slow greens; aren’t used to them, and find it hard to adapt with just a few days practice. I suppose it could all even out as more and more of our guys go and play over there and live over there, but I don’t think so, as growing up in different conditions makes the Europeans more adaptable. So home advantage is a big advantage.”

Rory McIlroy concurs. The world No 2 played in last year’s Italian Open and left believing that, despite the redesigned layout earning criticisms for being “too American” – with man-made water hazards more reminiscent of Florida than the rolling hills overlooking the Eternal City – Donald could ensure it favours the blue and gold.

“If you look at the Americans then in terms of stats they are very good from 150 yards and in, so we should try to set up the courses where it’s a challenge to get your drives within that range,” he said. “By forcing people to play more conservative off the tee, that helps the Europeans.”

However, one emotion will unite both teams. Pro golfers detest “blind” approaches to greens and there happen to be nine of them at Marco Simone.

