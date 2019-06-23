Nine-second knockout leads bonus winners at UFC on ESPN+ 12 in Greenville (bonuses & attendance)

UFC Greenville ESPN plus 12 performance bonuses

There were a number of decisions on the UFC on ESPN+ 12 fight card on Saturday in Greenville, S.C., but there were also some outstanding finishes that had to make it difficult to determine the performance bonus winners. One winner that couldn't have been in doubt was Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Rozenstruik cemented his name on the list of bonus winners just nine seconds into his preliminary bout with Allen Crowder. That's all it took for Rozenstruik to put Crowder out cold.

Crowder approached Rozenstruik, but seemed to slip upon their initial engagement. Rozenstruik wasted no time and stood over the fallen Crowder and landed one punch that put him to sleep and put $50,000 in his pocket.

Main eventer Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) wasn't far behind, however, as he made short work of his headlining duties. As Renato Moicano moved in on him with a punch, Jung countered with a right hand that sent him falling to the canvas, and landed a left hand as he fell.

Jung followed Moicano to the canvas and didn't stop punching until the referee pulled him off at the 58-second mark, which earned him the other Performance of the Night bonus.

Though they didn't end with a definitive finish, Deron Winn and Eric Spicely opened UFC on ESPN+ 12 on the prelims with an exciting back-and-forth slugfest that ended in a unanimous nod for Winn. Both fighters went home with a little extra money, however, as each of them earned $50,000 for their efforts.

UFC on ESPN+ 12 Performance Bonuses

Fight of the Night: Deron Winn vs. Eric Spicely

Performance of the Night: Chan Sung Jun (The Korean Zombie)

Performance of the Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

