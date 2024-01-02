Nine SEC teams projected to make NCAA Tournament – Arkansas not among them

The last three Arkansas basketball game, especially the most recent one, have Razorbacks fans feeling chipper.

The rest of college basketball, not so much.

Arkansas was left out of Joe Lunardi’s bracketology update on Tuesday despite a preseason Top-25 ranking and three straight victories, suggesting previous success isn’t going to be enough to get the Hogs back into the Dance in 2024.

Nine SEC team were “in” Lunardi’s latest update. Arkansas could, however, make its case with a win Saturday against Auburn. Of course, one win alone in conference play wouldn’t be enough. It would, however, be a start.

The Razorbacks have no nonconference games remaining and have SEC play only for the rest of the way starting on the weekend.

Let’s examine the nine SEC teams ahead of them in Lunardi’s bracket.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee is rolling. Winners of five straight since a three-game losing streak to Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina – not exactly the slouches – the Volunteers appear to be the class of the SEC.

Kentucky - No. 3 South

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky hasn’t lost since an early December defeat at the hands of UNC-Wilmington. In fact, they’ve annhilated every nonconference opponent they’ve faced since. The Cats are back.

Auburn - No. 5 South

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn cracked the Top 25 on Monday in a year that was supposed to be a down one for the Tigers. Instead, they’ve lost just once since a season-opener against Baylor.

Alabama - No. 6 West

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of down, Alabama had a rough three-game stretch like Tennnessee’s, what with losses to the Boilermakers, Arizona and Creighton. They’ve won two straight since, each time eclipsing 100 points.

Texas A&M - No. 6 Midwest

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M lost to Memphis and Houston back-to-back in mid-December but has won two straight since. The Aggies’ future is determined by its SEC play.

Ole Miss - No. 8 Midwest

Clarion-Ledger

The smart money was on Chris Beard getting Ole Miss good eventually. It wasn’t expected to be this fast as the Rebels remain unbeaten heading into Saturday’s SEC opener at Tennessee.

Mississippi State - No. 10 South

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State has won five straight since a two-game skid in early December. The Bulldogs have been here before, though. The question is whether they can maintain.

Florida - No. 10 West

Gainesville Sun

Florida didn’t lose a game in December and is overshooting its preseason projection. A tough start to SEC play – against Kentucky, at Ole Miss, against Arkansas, at Tennessee – awaits.

South Carolina - No. 11 South

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina is arguably a bigger surprise than Ole Miss. The Gamecocks have lost once, to rival Clemson, and have a favorable early portion of conference games.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire