Nine in a row: History-maker Matt Wallace stuns as he birdies every hole on back nine

'I just love making birdies,' Matt Wallace said after making nine in a row on the back nine in Dubai - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

Matt Wallace made history on Saturday by becoming the first male professional in a top flight tournament to birdie every hole on either the back nine or the front nine.

The Englishman’s otherworldly back nine coming in here at the Earth Course thrust him into contention heading into the final round at this season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Although the £2.4 million first prize is tantalisingly in sight, Wallace at the very least has a new male record to celebrate.

Of course, the pedants will point out that as the “preferred lie” rule was in operation on the saturated layout, Wallace’s 60 was not official. But nobody can deny the 33-year-old from London signed an unprecedented scorecard in the men’s game.

Back in 2015 Amy Yang shot her own 27 on the LPGA Tour to become the first to make birdies on every hole in a single nine. Wallace now joins the Korean in their own exclusive club.

“That was special,” Wallace said, after his lowest-ever round in pro competition. “I didn’t know that if I’d holed that bunker shot on the 18th that it would have been a 59 and I wish I had known because it might have spurred me on to make it.

“I knew it was nine in a row, though, and Tim [Barter, the Sky Sports interviewer] just told me I’d equalled the record for most consecutive birdies. But I’m pleased that I’m the first to do it in a single nine. I’ll always have that which is special.”

Holing this bunker shot on 18 would have given Wallace a score of 59 - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

At the 2019 Vic Open, Australian James Nitties emulated Bernd Wiesberger’s nine in succession two years before, on what was then the European Tour, in Malaysia. On the PGA Tour, Mark Calcavecchia in 2009 at the Canadian Open did likewise. But all those runs were made around the turn. There is something purer about doing it in the style of Wallace and Yang.

“I guess I’m just not scared to go low – I just love making birdies,” Wallace, the world No 87, said. “I always want to make one more, always want to push forward. And I guess that showed. When you shoot 27, it is hard to say which was your best shot, but the three wood on to the [par five] 14th was great and the six iron to the 12th was also special.

“Maybe the most important was the tee-shot on the [par three] 17th, because I was in between clubs and hit a soft seven iron to hold it up and then holed a seven-footer.

“I didn’t really miss a shot to be honest. It’s funny, because Dan [Bradbury, his playing partner] said to me as we came off the 18th ‘I felt like I shot five-over, but I shot four-under’. The most important thing is that I needed something like this to get back into this tournament and why I’ll come out tomorrow I will try to make it 10 in a row and then 11.”

