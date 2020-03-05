Nine prospects Redskins fans should know following the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and several prospects stood out in Indianapolis.

Here are nine names to know following the Combine.

1. Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

Simmons has been overlooked the last few months leading up to the draft mainly because of the all-world talent of Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young. Simmons can do it all for a team on defense. He plays single-high safety, covers the slot, stops the run from the box, and can cover outside wide receivers. At the Combine, he ran 4.39 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238 lbs. He is the ultimate chess piece for a defense and should be a top-five pick come April.

2. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Becton ran a 5.16 40-yard-dash at a massive 364 lbs. Since then, he has risen quickly up the offensive tackle rankings recently and rightfully so. His film is very impressive. He's a talented run blocker and stonewalls edge rushers in the pass game. Becton has a shot to be the first tackle taken in April and is a guy the Redskins could look at if they trade off the No. 2 pick.

3. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Cam Akers is being overlooked due to his college team's poor play. But he will start in the NFL. He showed as much at the combine where he ran 4.47 40-yard dash. He also performed well during the on-field drills. He's a strong, tough runner who had over 1,100 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He's also solid out of the backfield with 30 receptions this year. The Redskins have good young talented RB's, but with the team's injury concerns, adding another one in the draft may be a good idea.

4. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Southern California

Michael Pittman Jr. put up consistently strong numbers with a 4.52 40-yard dash and 36.5-inch vertical. During Ron Rivera's time in Carolina, he usually had a huge target on the outside, whether it was Kelvin Benjamin or Devin Funchess. So, if he runs a similar system in DC, at 6-foot-4, 223 lbs. Michael Pittman Jr. would fit well. Pittman dominated opponents this year with 101 receptions, 1,275 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He creates separation with his body, solid route running, and use of leverage. He would provide a great QB-friendly target for Dwayne Haskins if selected by the Redskins on Day Two of the draft.

5. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

The casual fan probably didn't know who Denzel Mims was before the Combine, but his performance there changed that. Mims showed off elite explosiveness with a 4.38 40-yard dash and 38.5-inch vertical at 6-foot-3, 207 lbs. The Redskins should be interested in him for the same reasons as Pittman Jr.: they're both big physical outside wideouts. Mims is a good route runner with a tremendous catch radius. He had two 1,000 yards receiving seasons in the last three to go along with 28 career touchdowns.

6. Albert Okwueghbunam, TE, Missouri

The Missouri product ran one of the fastest 40-yard dash times for a tight end in recent memory at 4.49. During college, he had plays that would make him a top pick, then others that make scouts wonder if they're watching the same guy. His physical talent can't be denied. He had an impressive 23 touchdowns in his three-year college career.

7. Willie Gay, Jr., LB, Mississippi State

If a team can get this Mississippi State linebacker on Day Three of the draft, they could have a steal on their hands. Willie Gay Jr's 4.46 40-yard dash and 39.5-inch vertical during the combine really rose some eyebrows across the league. His college career wasn't the most productive due to some off-field issues but when he was on the field he made plays. He has fantastic speed and really nice ball skills for a linebacker. Gay could be a nice fit in the fourth or fifth round for this Jack Del Rio-led Redskins defense.

8. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

Antoine Winfield Jr., son of former standout NFL CB Antoine Winfield, topped off a spectacular redshirt-sophomore season with a 4.45 40-yard dash at the Combine.

He's coming off a season where he had seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three sacks. Winfield is good in man coverage and could finally be the single-high free safety the Redskins have been lacking. Teamed up with Landon Collins, he would form a fantastic safety duo. If the team can acquire a second-round pick, the Golden Gopher would be the perfect pick.

9. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Cameron Dantzler didn't run a spectacular 40-yard dash (4.64), but he wasn't expected to. He wins with good technique and fantastic length. Del Rio could deploy him as he did with Aqib Talib. He's best in press-man coverage situations with an eye for the ball. Dantzler would be a good pickup in the third or fourth round.

