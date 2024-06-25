Nine players to leave London City Lionesses following challenging campaign

Nine players will leave London City Lionesses this summer off the back of a challenging season in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

The Pride announced details of their released list via a post on their official club website this afternoon.

It has been revealed that Tinaya Alexander, Jade Bailey, Paige Culver, Leanne Cowan, Nicole Douglas, Izzy Groves, Lois Joel, Sonia O’Neill and Paige Satchell are all leaving the club this summer.

London City Lionesses went into the 2023/2024 campaign with a brand new management team and a new-look playing squad. The Kent club struggled for consistency for large parts of the season and briefly found themselves in a relegation battle. Head coach Carolina Morace was sacked as a result and Remi Allen came in on a caretaker basis to bring stability. The Pride enjoyed a more fruitful end to the campaign and were able to secure an eighth-place finish.

With the club now under new ownership, the future at London City Lionesses looks brighter, however, nine players will not be staying with The Pride for the next stage of their journey.

After the club’s released list was announced, London City Lionesses’ director of football, Ronald Thompson said “I want to thank all of the players for their hard work last season. They were key to helping us secure our safety in the league and we wish them all the best for the future.

“The Club has hugely exciting plans for the season ahead and we’re going to do everything we can to fulfil Michele Kang’s ambition to recruit players who can help us reach the Barclays Women’s Super League, and stay there.”

London City Lionesses will announce further first team news in due course.