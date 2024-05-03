Nine Pitt State Gorillas Baseball Players Dubbed All-MIAA Honors

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State baseball team had nine players earn All-MIAA Honors on Thursday.

Dylan Kurahashi Choy-Foo (3B)– All-MIAA 1st Team —

Graduate third baseman Dylan Kurahashi Choy-Foo was the lone Gorilla named to first-team All-MIAA. Choy-Foo has a team-leading .400 batting average with 70 hits along with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs. He ranks second in the MIAA in batting average and fifth in doubles and RBIs.

Tanner Leslie (P) All-MIAA 2nd Team —

Junior starting pitcher Tanner Leslie was tabbed second-team All-MIAA. Leslie has started 13 games with a 9-2 record and a 5.65 ERA along with 49 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched.

Boston Down (P) All-MIAA 2nd Team —

Junior relief pitcher Boston Dowd was tabbed second-team All-MIAA. Dowd has made 18 appearances on the mound. He holds a 4-1 record with one save and a 3.45 ERA. While throwing 28 strikeouts through 28.2 innings pitched.

Nixon Brannan (C) All-MIAA 2nd Team —

Junior catcher Nixon Brannan made All-MIAA second-team. Brannan has a .346 batting average with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. He ranks third in the conference among home runs.

Daegan Brady (2B) All-MIAA 3rd Team —

While senior second baseman Daegan Brady was selected to the third-team All-MIAA club. Brady is batting .312 with 29 runs scored, eight home runs and 27 RBIs.

Cade Clemons (SS) Honorable Mention —

Senior shortstop Cade Clemons was selected honorable mention. Clemons is hitting .271 with 37 scored runs, 10 home runs and 37 RBIs.

Josh Holmes (CF) Honorable Mention —

Junior outfielder Josh Holmes earned All-MIAA honorable mentions. Holmes has a .324 batting average with 48 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. He ranks fourth in the MIAA in stolen bases.

Blake Mozley (DP) Honorable Mention —

Senior designated hitter Blake Mozley also was named All-MIAA honorable mention. Mozley is hitting .369 on the season, with five home runs and 34 RBIs. He ranks 12th in the league as far as batting average.

Brady Pacha (P) Honorable Mention —

Junior starting pitcher Brady Pacha the honorable mention All-MIAA list. Pacha has made 13 starts with a 3-4 record, has a 5.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched.

