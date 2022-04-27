Nine-year old swimmer places fifth at multi-state meet

Apr. 27—Ian Wilkinson, a nine-year-old swimmer from Canton, swam to fifth place in the Age Group Sectionals Short Course Championship Meet in Cary in March.

Wilkinson, who swims with the Smoky Mountain Aquatic Club, competed against the best swimmers (10 and under) from six states in the Southeast: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Wilkinson dropped several seconds off his personal best times and placed top four of 9-year-olds in all four races.

In the 100 yard butterfly, Wilkinson reached a whole new level when he dropped five and one-half seconds off his recently earned state championship time to place second among 9-year-olds and fifth overall in the 10-and under division.

He earned a USA swimming AAA time and a rank of 23rd in the country for 9-year-old boys.

"Ian's five plus second drop in time for his 100 butterfly was nothing short of amazing," said SMAC's head coach Mike Rowe.

"However, his performance wasn't anything different than what we see from him in practice every day. That boy has the heart of a competitor and does not like getting beaten, whether by another nine-year-old or a 19-year-old. He swims his heart out to win," Rowe said.

Wilkinson began the SMAC stroke school swim program at the Waynesville Rec Center when he was 4 years old.

He progressed from freestyle and backstroke to breaststroke and butterfly.

By the time Wilkinson turned, he was begging to compete in the 100 butterfly, and has been improving his speed and form ever since.

"I love to swim the 100 fly," Wilkinson said. "It is the funnest race. You get to use two arms at the same time instead of one, but you can wear out. You have to have good stamina."

Wilkinson is not just a good butterflier.

He qualified to swim nine races (including the 50 and 100-yard events in free, back, breast and fly and the 100 IM) at the Age Group State Championship Meet in February.

He then went on to sectionals, competing in the 50 and 100 fly, the 50 back and the 100 IM.

"Where most swimmers have typically one favorite stroke, Ian is exceptional at all the strokes, especially the butterfly," said assistant coach Michael Risch. "We look forward to seeing what he will do in the future."