Nine Ohio State football assistant coaches receive salary increases

The salary arms race continues in earnest in big-time college football, and Ohio State is the latest to pull the trigger on pay increases for some on the coaching staff.

According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, nine assistant football coaches received salary increases. The information was obtained from an open records request according to the Dispatch’s Joey Kaufman.

New offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is the headliner with a pay increase to $1.6 million, up from the $950,000 he received as the wide receivers coach in 2022 with the added passing game coordinator added to his title.

But Hartline is not the only notable increase. In fact, five assistants are now making over $1 million annually. In addition to Hartline, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles ($1.96 million), defensive line coach Larry Johnson ($1.17 million), offensive line coach Justin Frye ($1 million), and secondary coach Tim Walton ($1 million), all tipped the scales of seven figures.

Ohio State raises salaries for football assistant coaches to more than $9 million https://t.co/9Vf1e7RTyM — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) March 16, 2023

In the case of Knowles and Johnson, they received a 3% increase, while Frye ($800,000) and Walton ($700,000) also saw significant increases.

Keenan Bailey, Parker Fleming, Tony Alford, Perry Eliano, and Corey Dennis also received 3% or higher bumps in pay to round out the total on-field salary pool to $9.3 million.

More!

Former Ohio State stars, including one Heisman winner, hired onto same high school football team Former Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell signs in NFL free agency Former Ohio State player NFL free agent tracker Ohio State football set to hire analyst from Nebraska Michael Thomas signs restructured deal with Saints

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire