Nine MSSU Baseball Players Receive All-MIAA Honors

JOPLIN, MO – Nine MSSU baseball players received MIAA honors on Thursday afternoon.

Cole Gayman (Pitcher)– All-MIAA 1st Team — Pitcher Cole Gayman was one of two players to make the all-MIAA first team. Gayman would have a 2.49 ERA, 80 strikeouts, and a 9-2 season on the mound.

Henry Kusiak (SS)– All-MIAA 1st Team — Shortstop Henry Kusiak would earn honors for the fourth time. Kusiak is batting .391 with 75 hits, including 13 home runs and 55 RBIs. Kusiak would also be awarded for his defense, receiving a gold glove as well for the second time in his career.

Drew Townsend (Utility Player)– All-MIAA 2nd Team — Utility player Drew Townsend would make second team for the season. Townsend is batting .309 with 58 hits, including 11 home runs, and scoring 62 runs.

Will Doherty (3B)– All-MIAA 3rd Team — Third baseman Will Doherty would lead the MIAA with 77 hits, batting .379, and hit 10 home runs.

Five MSSU Lions were selected as honorable mentions including: Trent Harris, Kyle Moore, Garrett Rice, Ethan Clark, and Treghan Parker.

