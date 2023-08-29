Nine months after getting hired, Texas State's G.J. Kinne preps for his coaching debut

Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne addresses questions during his introductory press conference on Dec. 7. Nearly nine months later, he's preparing to make his Bobcats debut Saturday night at Baylor.

SAN MARCOS — Easing into the season isn’t on the agenda for G.J. Kinne, Texas State’s first-year coach. With his debut game coming Saturday night at Baylor, he's got the rebuilt Bobcats preparing at full tilt.

“Guys are learning how we practice,” said Kinne, who was hired in December after leading nearby Incarnate Word deep into the FCS playoffs. “We come out here and we grind on Tuesdays. No walk-throughs. We’re getting ready to play a football game. A violent game against a very good Big 12 opponent that is very well coached. A very good opportunity for us to go out there and shock the world.”

The Bobcats' roster features 71 new players, 53 of whom are on scholarship. Live evaluations of all those transfers and freshmen are high on the list of Kinne's staff's priorities.

“Week one, there’s a little bit of an unknown on how guys are going to perform when the lights are on and the real bullets are flying,” Bobcats offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich said. “I think we’ll learn a lot about ourselves in week one. You see the best teams in the nation make the biggest jump from week one to week two. That’s just because you find out who your team is and what areas you need to improve on.”

It’s still unclear how many of those new players will play, even after the depth chart was released Tuesday. Besides punter Seamus O’Kelly and one of the four receivers, Ashtyn Hawkins, each starting position had an “or” designation next to it, including some of the backups. Overall, the two-deep has 38 “or” designations.

When asked if he's just not wanting to reveal too much or are there still undetermined position battles, Kinne said, “It’s a little bit of both.”

Texas State quarterback Malik Hornsby, who took part in spring drills after transferring into the program from Arkansas, is battling former Auburn quarterback TJ Finley for the starting spot. Head coach G.J. Kinne said both would likely play in Saturday's opener.

“I think (Alabama coach) Nick Saban said it yesterday (Monday): it's just a distraction," Kinne said. "It’s the first game. There’s going to be guys rolling in there. I don’t even know who is going first in some spots, but it doesn’t really matter. Whoever goes out there first doesn’t mean they are going to end the game."

Kinne also wasn’t very forthcoming about the quarterback battle between Auburn transfer TJ Finley and Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby. Both names are listed in bold on the depth chart, indicating a starter, with Finley listed first followed by an “or,” and then Hornsby.

Kinne said before he doesn’t plan on publicly naming a starter before Saturday and that both Finley and Hornsby playing should be expected no matter which one starts. As is the case with most positions, he wants to keep everyone guessing. Especially the Bears.

“It’s important for Baylor to prepare for both quarterbacks,” Kinne said. “Two different skill sets, so our offense will look different when those guys are out there. I think it’s important for those guys to prepare for both and that’s a competitive advantage for us. I want to keep that.”

