Nine Michigan football players make Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list

The 2022 college football season is around the corner, with Week 0 mere days away, while Week 1 is just eight days away from the Thursday kickoffs, and the main Saturday but 10 days away.

While the prevailing questions for the season are more on which teams will be good and which players will break out, for those inside locker rooms across the country, particularly among upperclassmen, they want to know what their future will hold. No matter what their stats might be, they may have a chance to work with NFL teams and get in front of scouts after the season at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. However, invites to the premier postseason all-star game are limited.

On Wednesday, the Reese’s Senior Bowl released its preseason watch list, indicating the players around college football Jim Nagy and his team of scouts have their eye on. Michigan football is tied for the most in the Big Ten (along with Ohio State) to make the watch list with nine players. Here is who the Reese’s Senior Bowl has their eye on.

TE Erick All

Photo: Isaiah Hole

WR Ronnie Bell

Photo: Isaiah Hole

LT Ryan Hayes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

WR Cornelius Johnson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

C Olusegun Oluwatimi

Photo: Isaiah Hole

WR/DB Mike Sainristil

Photo: Isaiah Hole

TE Luke Schoonmaker

Photo: Isaiah Hole

EDGE Taylor Upshaw

Photo: Isaiah Hole

EDGE Julius Welschof

julius welschof michigan defensive end

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire