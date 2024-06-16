🚨 Nine-man Miami net 94th-minute winner; Atlanta held; Chicago hammer TFC

More Major League Soccer action continued on Saturday with plenty of games across the United States and Canada.

Here are some of the biggest results.

Nine-man Inter Miami stun Union





Scorers: Uhra 3'; Gressel 47', Afonso 90+4'. Red: Ruiz 68', Aviles 84'

It was a tough night on the road for Inter Miami, but they pulled off a 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union against the odds.

With Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez away on Copa América duty, Tata Martino's side had to rely on other talent on Saturday.

However - the Union stunned Miami within the blink of an eye when Mikael Uhre split two centrebacks and rolled home into the far corner.

The visitors eventually pulled level when Julian Gressel volleyed home his first for the club after the break. But immediately after, drama ensued.

David Ruiz was sent off with a second yellow and 20 minutes remaining, suggesting a comeback was off the table.

Things worsened when Miami dropped to nine men as Tomas Aviles also picked up a second yellow.

That was until a very composed Leo Afonso scored on a solo run in the 94th minute to keep hold of all three points.

Atlanta make Houston pay for mistakes





Scorers: Rios 25', Silva 55'; Escobar 5', Blessing 89'

Atalanta United and Houston Dynamo split the points in a 2-2 draw.

The visitors took the lead when Franco Escobar headed home after the ball hit the woodwork on his return to Atlanta.

However, two mistakes from Houston helped the hosts turn it around.

Micael was man-marking Daniel Rios and had the situation under control until he tried to nutmeg the Atlanta star. Instead, he gifted him the ball, and Rios finished off a slick team move for 1-1.

Griffin Dorsey then miss-timed a clearance in the second half, allowing Xande Silva to strike into the far right corner from a tight angle.

However, late drama ensued when Latif Blessing chested down a ball over the top and knocked it home to ensure the points were split.

Chicago hammer struggling TFC





Scorers: Insigne 44'; Haile-Selassie 41', Cuypers 57', Pineda 60', Arigoni 89'

Chicago Fire made BMO Field their turf after a 4-1 win over struggling Toronto FC.

The visitors scored four of their eight shots on target to ensure the hosts are winless in four.

The opener arrived when an unmarked Maren Haile-Selassie headed home from point-blank range.

TFC equalised when Lorenzo Insigne cut inside and sent the ball over the line, but it wasn't enough to inspire the hosts.

Chicago came out in the second half ready to put the game to bed.

Hugo Cuypers forced a flat-footed Kevin Long into a mistake and the No. 9 slotted home for 2-1.

A long-range effort from Mauricio Pineda then ensured the visitors earned all three points before Allan Arigoni scored a late fourth.