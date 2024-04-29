Nine Illini in total headed to the NFL

WCIA — With four former Illinois football players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft and more signing as undrafted free agents, nine members of last year’s Illini squad are with an NFL team as of Sunday night.

For the first time since 2012-13, Illinois has had four players drafted in back-to-back drafts. Defensive lineman Johnny Newton headlines the class, and joins a stacked Commanders d-line with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne as the 36th overall pick.

“I was hella happy. I’ve been waiting on this moment since I was five years old. For it to finally come, it was a dream come true,” Newton said while speaking with Washington media. “You talking about guys I used to watch when they were in college. Transitioning to the NFL, of course I still watched them. You’re talking about playing next to those guys, outstanding. An amazing feeling. Older guys that have had success in college and the NFL. I’m just really happy.”

ILLINI DRAFTED OR SIGNED:

2.36 — DL Johnny Newton, Washington

3.71 — OG Isaiah Adams, Arizona

3.82 — TE Tip Reiman, Arizona

6.187 — WR Casey Washington, Atlanta

UDFA — DL Keith Randolph Jr., Chicago

UDFA — WR Isaiah Williams, Detroit

UDFA — DL Denzel Daxon, Dallas

UDFA — QB John Paddock, Atlanta

UDFA — LB Tarique Barnes, Houston

