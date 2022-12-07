Nine Georgia Bulldogs make AP All-SEC team

Nine Georgia Bulldogs had made the Associated Press All-SEC team. Georgia’s talented roster helped propel the Bulldogs to their first SEC championship win since 2017.

Georgia will play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Dawgs finished with the most players (five) on the AP All-SEC first team of any program in the conference.

What Georgia Bulldogs made the AP All-SEC team and how did Kirby Smart finish in coach of the year voting?

First team: offensive tackle Broderick Jones

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones rarely allowed pressure from his side of the offensive line. Jones, a junior, is one of the top prospects at his position in the 2023 NFL draft.

First team: tight end Brock Bowers (unanimous)

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

Georgia sophomore tight end Brock Bowers lived up to the hype with his 2022 college football season. Bowers joins Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders as the SEC’s unanimous AP All-SEC first team players.

First team: kick Jack Podlesny

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny had an outstanding season for the Bulldogs. Podlesny make 23 of 26 field goal attempts in 2022 and did not miss a single kick under 40 yards.

First team: defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter would’ve been an unanimous AP All-SEC first team selection, but he missed much of the season with an injury. Carter had dominant performances against Tennessee and LSU.

First team: safety Christopher Smith

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

Georgia safety Christopher Smith dominated the SEC championship. Smith finishes the first 13 games of the 2022 college football season with 49 tackles, three interceptions, a sack, and a memorable blocked kick return for a touchdown.

Second team: center Sedrick Van Pran

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Center Sedrick Van Pran anchored a Georgia offensive line that gave up only seven sacks all season. Van Pran is a dominant player in both the run and passing game.

Second team: tight end Darnell Washington

(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The SEC’s two top tight end both play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Darnell Washington is one of the best blocking tight ends in the country. Georgia’s potent combination of Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers is tough to stop. Both players are excellent receivers and great blockers.

Second team: linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson stepped up for a leader for the Dawgs’ defense. Dumas-Johnson recorded 64 total tackles, three sacks, and forced one fumble for the Georgia defense.

Second team: cornerback Kelee RIngo

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The AP All-SEC team uses a dated 4-3 defensive scheme that features only four defensive backs. Ringo makes the second team. It will be interesting to see if the coaches put them on their first team. Ringo has 36 tackles and two interceptions this season.

Kirby Smart misses out on coach of the year award

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got the Bulldogs back to the College Football Playoff for a second straight season. Smart won the SEC championship and got three coach of the year votes.

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel finished with six votes to win the award. LSU’s Brian Kelly had five votes and finished second.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire