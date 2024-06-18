Nine contestants battled it out in Vollwerth’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Who won?

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — One man came out top-dog among the nine challengers who competed in Vollwerth’s Hot Dog Eating Contest over the weekend.

The competition was held Saturday afternoon as a part of Houghton’s iconic Bridgefest celebration. While only two competitors were originally slated to face off head-to-head, seven walk-on challengers crowded the field to intensify the competition.

Between the water ski shows and rubber duck races, we’re told hundreds of spectators looked on as the signal announced the 3.5 minutes for the contestants to eat as many hot dogs as possible had begun.

Jesse Wiederhold from Visit Keweenaw tells us some challengers chose to go “bun-first,” while others tried to get the dogs down before finishing the job. Either way, both had to be devoured for the dog to count toward their total.

When time was called, it was David Sim from Ironwood who threw back the most tube steaks, knocking back five complete hot dogs. While nearly a tie, the second place challenger couldn’t finish off the fifth dog before the buzzer.

Contest winner David Sim of Ironwood

For his victory, David was awarded the “King of Meats” trophy, a gift certificate to Vollwerth’s, and a custom hot dog wallet.

As for the audience, they won their share of the 150 leftover hot dogs not eaten by the competitors.

You can learn more about what else the region has in store on Visit Keweenaw’s website.

