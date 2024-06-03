After nine commits this weekend, where does Rutgers football’s recruiting class rank?

A weekend featuring nine commits pushes Rutgers football to having one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. The weekend saw the most commits to Rutgers over a two-day span in program history.

Rutgers came into the weekend with eight committed players and the No. 33 class in the nation.

Following nine commits over the weekend, the Scarlet Knights are now ranked No. 21 in the nation according to 247Sports.

Several high-profile players committed to Rutgers and are now part of the 2025 class:

Rutgers has two more official visit windows over the next two weekends.

The flurry of commitments over the weekend sees Rutgers now sitting fifth in the Big Ten for their 2025 class. Ohio State has the top-ranked class in the conference followed by USC.

