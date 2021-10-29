Nine Bob Melvin replacement candidates to manage Athletics in 2022

Nine candidates who could replace Melvin as A's manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bob Melvin has chosen to move on from the Athletics after 11 years as the team's manager, choosing to accept the same role with the San Diego Padres as NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil confirmed through sources Thursday.

After Melvin's stunning departure, the A's must find a new face to lead this organization into 2022. Let's examine nine potential candidates to take over for Melvin.

Familiarity

Ryan Christenson/Mark Kotsay/other internal candidate

First, we'll take a look at some options with history and/or ties to the organization. No one expected the A's to have an opening at manager heading into 2022, and there are a number of players on the roster with uncertain long-term futures in green and gold. An internal candidate or someone with experience working with the A's brain trust might make for the smoothest transition from Melvin.

Both Christenson and Kotsay were on Melvin's staff last season, with Christenson as the bench coach and Kotsay at third base. Each also spent time with the A's during their MLB playing careers, and Christenson even was drafted by the A's back in 1995. Christenson has managerial experience for the A's in the minor leagues, including being the Triple-A manager in 2017.

Kotsay has been with the A's MLB staff since 2016, while Christenson joined the group in 2018. Christenson was in the news back in 2020 after appearing to use an offensive salute toward A's players following a game, leading both he and the organization to issue an apology.

Ron Washington

Washington has multiple stints on the A's coaching staff under his belt and served eight years as a manager in the AL West with the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014.

Story continues

The 69-year-old currently is the Atlanta Braves' third-base coach. Washington likely would not be able to interview until the end of the World Series, as the series is tied at one apiece with Game 3 coming up Friday night.

Experienced candidates

Buck Showalter

If the A's want a candidate with many years of experience as an MLB manager, Showalter should be one of the top choices. Showalter has a career record of 1,551-1,517 in the position, most recently overseeing the Baltimore Orioles from 2010-2018.

The 65-year-old also has managed the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, and produced division winners with three out of the four clubs.

Mike Scioscia

Scioscia is familiar with the A's, albeit as an opponent. He retired as the Los Angeles Angels' manager after 19 years in 2018, and helped the team win a World Series in 2002. Scioscia's career record is 1,650-1,428 as a manager.

Bruce Bochy

Like Scioscia, Bochy was among the reported candidates for the Padres' opening before Melvin accepted it. Bochy managed the Giants for 13 years, and had previously been with San Diego for 12 years. Bochy's overall record is 2,003-2,029.

Brad Ausmus

In stints with the Detroit Tigers and Angels, Ausmus owns a 386-422 record as an MLB manager. Ausmus was an All-Star and three-time Gold Glove-winning catcher.

No managerial experience

Carlos Beltran

Perhaps the A's would want to find a younger coach looking for a first-time opportunity as a manager. Beltran had an incredibly successful 20-year playing career, and has experience working with the New York Yankees' front office since retiring.

This could be a controversial move, as Beltran was among those implicated by name in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal when he was on the roster. The scandal led to him stepping away from the New York Mets' managerial role before his first game after accepting the position in 2019.

Joe Espada

Espada's is another name that has surfaced among first-time candidates for manager roles across the league. Like Beltran, Espada does have ties to the A's rival Astros as Houston's bench coach, but joined the team after the infamous 2017 campaign.

He has interviewed for manager roles with the Rangers and Chicago Cubs in recent years, and would have strong familiarity with the AL West.