Nine Big 12 players make PFF’s list of top 50 college football players, Bijan Robinson snubbed

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is no doubt one of the most explosive playmakers in college football.

The Heisman discussion is a bit premature, but it’s certainly not out of the equation. Several national media networks have listed Robinson as a breakout star for the 2021 college football season.

However, PFF surprisingly did not have Robinson listed on their ranking of the top 50 college football players right now. It could be due to him being used sparingly as a true freshman under former head coach Tom Herman, but his explosiveness and unique talent was clearly evident each time he stepped on the field.

The nation’s top running back prospect in the 2020 cycle showcased every ounce of his five-star rating. Robinson’s freshman campaign ended with 703 rushing yards, including 183 in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado. The more impressive part is he accomplished that on 86 carries over nine games. He set the school record for yards per carry in a game (19.1) and yards per carry in a season (8.2).

Considering Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (true freshman last season also) and Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks (opted out of 2020 season) were on PFF’s list of the top 50 college football players right now, it’s shocking that Robinson was omitted.

Texas’ offense will feature a heavy dose of Robinson this season under offensive guru Steve Sarkisian, and I’m sure he’d prefer for his on-the-field production to speak for itself.

Here are the nine Big 12 players that were included on PFF’s top 50 college football players right now:

No. 50: Trey Sterling - S - Oklahoma State

No. 46: Raleigh Texada - CB - Baylor

No. 42: Kennedy Brooks - RB - Oklahoma

No. 40: Deuce Vaughn - RB - Kansas State

No. 35: Dante Stills - IDL - West Virginia

No. 22: Charlie Kolar - TE - Iowa State

No. 11: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - CB - TCU

No. 4: Nik Bonitto - EDGE - Oklahoma

No. 1: Spencer Rattler - QB - Oklahoma

