Nine Badgers are on preseason Senior Bowl watch list

The upcoming Badgers football season is one of great anticipation and some of the veteran players are on the Senior Bowl watch list coming out of the preseason.

Some of those listed are returning Wisconsin athletes like wide receiver Chimere Dike and linebacker Maema Njongmeta while others like SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai and Boston College transfer cornerback Jason Maitre are also included.

Head coach Luke Fickell will be in charge for his first full season in Madison and he appears to have a plethora of experienced athletes leading both sides of the ball.

We’ll see how many of these guys end up playing in the Senior Bowl.

Wisconsin has nine players included on the preseason Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) watch list. QB Tanner Mordecai

WR Chimere Dike

OL Tanor Bortolini

OT Jack Nelson

LB Maema Njongmeta

LB Jordan Turner

DL Isaiah Mullens

CB Jason Maitre

S Travian Blaylock #Badgers — Dillon Graff (@DillonGraff) August 23, 2023

