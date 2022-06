Nine Auburn players named to Athlon Sports’ preseason All-SEC Team

Athlon Sports announced its preseason All-SEC Team for the 2022 season, and nine Auburn players made one of the four teams.

The Tigers had two first-team selections, running back Tank Bigsby and defensive lineman Derick Hall. Defensive lineman Colby Wooden and punter Oscar Chapman were named to the second-team.

Linebacker Owen Pappoe, offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, and kicker Anders Carlson each made the third-team. Tight end John Samuel Shenker and safety Zion Puckett were fourth-team selections.

Check out the full teams below.

A message from Athlon Sports on how they select the teams.

These are based on how players will perform in 2022. Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2022 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. Also, team strength does not play a role in selections. These are the best individual players at each position in the league for ’22.

First-Team Offense

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB Christopher Rodriguez, Kentucky

AP Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL Broderick Jones, Georgia

OL Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

First-Team Defense

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL Derick Hall, Auburn

DL Byron Young, Alabama

DL Byron Young, Tennessee

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

S Jordan Battle, Alabama

S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

First-Team Specialist

K Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

PR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-team Offense

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

AP Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

WR Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

OL Javon Foster, Missouri

OL Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL Jeremy James, Ole Miss

Second-Team Defense

DL Maason Smith, LSU

DL Ali Gaye, LSU

DL Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

DL Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

LB BJ Ojulari, LSU

LB Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

LB Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

S Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

S Christopher Smith, Georgia

Second-Team Specialist

K Will Reichard, Alabama

P Oscar Chapman, Auburn

KR Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

PR Kearis Jackson, Georgia

Third-Team Offense

QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB John Emery, LSU

AP Jo’quavious Marks, Mississippi State

WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

WR Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

C Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

OL Keiondre Jones, Auburn

OL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

OL Jerome Carvin, Tennessee

OL Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL Eli Cox, Kentucky

Third-Team Defense

DL Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL Tyler Baron, Tennessee

DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB Robert Beal, Georgia

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

CB Jason Marshall, Florida

CB Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M

S Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

S A.J. Finley, Ole Miss

S Martez Manuel, Missouri

Third-Team Specialist

K Anders Carlson Auburn

P Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

KR Juju McDowell, South Carolina

PR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

Fourth-Team Offense

QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB Rocket Sanders, Arkansas

RB Jabari Small, Tennessee

AP Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

WR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

WR Tauskie Dove, Missouri

WR Adonai Mitchell, Georgia

TE John Samuel Shenker, Auburn

TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia

C LaQuinston Sharp, Mississippi State

OL Bradley Ashmore, Vanderbilt

OL Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina

OL Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M

OL Cameron Wire, LSU

OL Javion Cohen, Alabama

OL Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL Hyrin White, Missouri

Fourth-Team Defense

DL Justin Rogers, Kentucky

DL Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

DL Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

DL D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL Jaquelin Roy, LSU

LB Jett Johnson, Mississippi State

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB DeAndre Square, Kentucky

LB Micah Baskerville, LSU

CB Deantre Prince, Ole Miss

CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

DB Brian Branch, Alabama

DB Rashad Torrence II, Florida

S Tyrell Ajian, Kentucky

S Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

S Jay Ward, LSU

S DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama

S Zion Puckett, Auburn

Fourth-Team Specialist

K Cam Little, Arkansas

P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

KR Devon Achane, Texas A&M

PR Josh Vann, South Carolina

