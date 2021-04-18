Nine area teams advance to baseball playoffs

Apr. 18—The state baseball playoffs start this week, and for nine local teams, it's been a long time coming.

Decatur Heritage, Hartselle, Falkville, Priceville, West Limestone, Elkmont, Ardmore, Lindsay Lane and Athens Bible all advanced to the first round of the playoffs. It's a prestigious group as only the top two teams in the area advance.

"It's not quite like football where you have four teams out of a region go. With only two teams going, you're guaranteeing that just about all the teams are going to be pretty good," said Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek. "It's always special to make the playoffs. It's a good feeling."

This year's playoffs will be extra special.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season was cut short, meaning players missed out on the playoffs. Now, for the first time in two years, players will get a chance to return to the postseason dance.

"We had a team I thought last year that could make a deep run," Meek said. "I hated it for those seniors. Hopefully we can do them proud this year."

The Daily had three teams that advanced that are ranked inside the top five: Class 2A No. 5 Decatur Heritage, Class 6A No. 5 Hartselle and Class 4A No. 4 West Limestone.

The Eagles will host another ranked team in the first round, No. 8 Colbert County, which finished 25-7 but placed runner-up to No. 6 Mars Hill in their area.

"They're a great team, and they're going to be a tough challenge for us," Meek said. "Normally when you ask about a team, they'll tell you 'they got a guy' and they definitely do have a guy. Their lefty pitcher is impressive and will certainly be a challenge."

Hartselle finished runner up in their area to No. 4 Cullman, meaning they will be on the road against Buckhorn. Despite significant playoff success the past decade, this will be the Tigers 10th straight first round road trip as they haven't won an area title since 2010. The good news is the Tigers are 7-2 in first-round matchups since 2011, with their only losses coming to Cullman in 2011 and 2018.

Two area teams will face off with each other as West Limestone will host Priceville The Wildcats are the highest-ranked area team to advance. They finished the season 24-5.

The Bulldogs finished 18-13, coming up just short to St. John Paul II for the Class 4A, Area 15 championship.

Other area teams that will host are Lindsay Lane, Falkville and Elkmont. The Lions finished ranked No. 6 in class 1A and as the 1A, Area 14 champions. They will host Waterloo.

The Blue Devils were champions of Class 2A, Area 13. They will host Ider.

Elkmont knocked off Lauderdale County to win Class 3A, Area 16. As a result, they will avoid undefeated No. 3 Fyffe in the first round and instead host Sylvania.

The other matchups will see Ardmore traveling to Fairview and Athens Bible, which finished runner-up to Lindsay Lane, traveling to Covenant Christian.

"This is always a fun time of year," Meek said. "You'll be facing off against the best of the best. Anything can happen."