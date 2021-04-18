Nine area teams advance to baseball playoffs

Caleb Suggs, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·3 min read

Apr. 18—The state baseball playoffs start this week, and for nine local teams, it's been a long time coming.

Decatur Heritage, Hartselle, Falkville, Priceville, West Limestone, Elkmont, Ardmore, Lindsay Lane and Athens Bible all advanced to the first round of the playoffs. It's a prestigious group as only the top two teams in the area advance.

"It's not quite like football where you have four teams out of a region go. With only two teams going, you're guaranteeing that just about all the teams are going to be pretty good," said Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek. "It's always special to make the playoffs. It's a good feeling."

This year's playoffs will be extra special.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season was cut short, meaning players missed out on the playoffs. Now, for the first time in two years, players will get a chance to return to the postseason dance.

"We had a team I thought last year that could make a deep run," Meek said. "I hated it for those seniors. Hopefully we can do them proud this year."

The Daily had three teams that advanced that are ranked inside the top five: Class 2A No. 5 Decatur Heritage, Class 6A No. 5 Hartselle and Class 4A No. 4 West Limestone.

The Eagles will host another ranked team in the first round, No. 8 Colbert County, which finished 25-7 but placed runner-up to No. 6 Mars Hill in their area.

"They're a great team, and they're going to be a tough challenge for us," Meek said. "Normally when you ask about a team, they'll tell you 'they got a guy' and they definitely do have a guy. Their lefty pitcher is impressive and will certainly be a challenge."

Hartselle finished runner up in their area to No. 4 Cullman, meaning they will be on the road against Buckhorn. Despite significant playoff success the past decade, this will be the Tigers 10th straight first round road trip as they haven't won an area title since 2010. The good news is the Tigers are 7-2 in first-round matchups since 2011, with their only losses coming to Cullman in 2011 and 2018.

Two area teams will face off with each other as West Limestone will host Priceville The Wildcats are the highest-ranked area team to advance. They finished the season 24-5.

The Bulldogs finished 18-13, coming up just short to St. John Paul II for the Class 4A, Area 15 championship.

Other area teams that will host are Lindsay Lane, Falkville and Elkmont. The Lions finished ranked No. 6 in class 1A and as the 1A, Area 14 champions. They will host Waterloo.

The Blue Devils were champions of Class 2A, Area 13. They will host Ider.

Elkmont knocked off Lauderdale County to win Class 3A, Area 16. As a result, they will avoid undefeated No. 3 Fyffe in the first round and instead host Sylvania.

The other matchups will see Ardmore traveling to Fairview and Athens Bible, which finished runner-up to Lindsay Lane, traveling to Covenant Christian.

"This is always a fun time of year," Meek said. "You'll be facing off against the best of the best. Anything can happen."

Recommended Stories

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.

  • Soccer-Norwich promoted to Premier League despite defeat as rivals drop points

    (Reuters) -Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farke's leaders one of the automatic promotion places. The Canaries sealed an immediate return to the top flight -- which has been worth at least 160 million pounds ($221.3 million) in previous seasons -- having finished bottom of the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign. Not even a 3-1 defeat later on Saturday by playoff-chasing Bournemouth took the gloss of the achievement, sealed thanks to Brentford playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Millwall and Swansea City drawing 2-2 against bottom club Wycombe Wanderers.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

    Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Israel Adesanya-Robert Whittaker 2 the fight to make after UFC Vegas 24

    Marvin Vettori can wait.

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

  • Arnold Allen wants Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige winner after UFC Vegas 23 victory

    Arnold Allen scored a big win at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23). He defeated Sodiq Yusuff and improved his record in the octagon to 8-0. With such a big victory under his belt, Allen is aiming ever higher. When he returns to the cage, he'd like to square off with the likes of the winner of the upcoming bout between Chan Sung Jun and Dan Igo. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Draymond Green with a block vs the Boston Celtics

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a block vs the Boston Celtics, 04/17/2021

  • Mac Jones' shortcomings don't fit into today's NFL. Yet, he could be QB outlier worthy of 49ers' draft gamble.

    This is about whether the 49ers, or others, think they can win with a QB who will sit in the pocket, rather than make the defense worry about him slaloming through it.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Bulls star Zach LaVine to reportedly miss games after entering NBA's health and safety protocols

    The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.

  • Nuggets announce Jamal Murray has torn ACL in left knee, will be out indefinitely

    Jamal Murray is done for the season.

  • Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren final staredown ahead of Triller boxing bout

    Weeks of trash talk will finally come to a head on Saturday night when former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren steps into a celebrity boxing match opposite YouTube sensation Jake Paul under the Triller Fight Club banner. Ahead of Saturday night's bout, check out the final face-off between the two, as Askren turned heads because of a perceived lack of conditioning, while Paul forced heads to look up with his giant robot of a mascot. Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren staredown (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)