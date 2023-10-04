Nine area players selected to MS/AL All-Star Game

Oct. 4—Nine area players, including two from Tupelo, have been selected to play in the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game.

The game, which features the top seniors from each state, will be played Dec. 16 at Southern Miss.

Offensive lineman Caden Hodges and linebacker Tristan Jernigan were the two Tupelo players chosen. Hodges is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound right tackle. Jernigan, a Texas A&M commit, recently returned from an injury and has made 19 tackles and 2 tackles-for-loss this season.

Hodges is one of four offensive linemen representing the Northeast Mississippi area. Isaiah Autry of Itawamba AHS, William Echoles of Houston and Kobe Williams of Amory were also selected.

Starkville has two players on the roster: receiver Braylon Burnside and quarterback Trey Petty.

The other area players chosen are West Point running back Kahnen Daniels and Biggersville athlete Jathan Hatch, who will play defensive back in the all-star game.

Clinton's Judd Boswell is the Mississippi head coach. Among his assistants is Starkville's Chris Jones, who will coach receivers.

Blackwell picks

Seventeen area seniors were picked to play for the North roster in the Bernard Blackwell Classic. The game will be played Dec. 9 at Gulfport High School.

North Panola's Randal Montgomery is the head coach. Two area coaches will serve as assistants: Houston's Baylor Dampeer and Aberdeen's Alex Williams.

