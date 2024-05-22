Nine area golfers make cut at state tournaments

May 21—Nine area golfers are through to the second day of the state golf tournaments, which began at various locations around the state on Tuesday.

2A

At the 2A tournaments in Liberty Lake, Centralia's Von Wasson and W.F. West's Natalie Eklund are near the top of the leaderboards.

Wasson is sitting tied for second after shooting a 71 at Liberty Lake Golf Course, seven strokes behind the leader, Burlington-Edison's Wyatt Brownell.

Eklund shot a 75 at MeadowWood Golf Course, and she is currently tied for third. She sits one stroke back of West Valley's Melia Cerenzia, who is in second, and three strokes back of Ephrata's Jayme Dwight, who is in first after Day 1.

Also making the cut in the Boys 2A Tournament is Black Hills' Jack Casler, who shot a 78 and is currently tied for 15th 14 strokes behind the leader.

Wasson's tee time for Wednesday is at 9:10 a.m., and Casler is set to begin his day at 8:20 a.m.

Two Tumwater golfers just missed the but, as both Nolan Campbell and Braeden Konrad shot an 84 to tie for 42nd. W.F. West's Weston Potter also missed the cut, as the junior shot a 91.

Three other Bearcats made the cut for Day 2 at MeadowWood, as Grace Oien (T-18th, 87), Abby Alexander (T-25th, 91), and Madyson Alexander (T-32nd, 94) will be joining Eklund.

Black Hill's Ellie Johnson is also through to the second day, as the sophomore shot a 92 to tie for 27th. Johnson will tee off at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Madysen Alexander's second day will begin at 7:30, while Abby Alexander will join Johnson in the 7:50 group. Oien will follow 20 minutes later at 8:10, and Eklund will start at 9 a.m.

Black Hills' Melody Hackroth (100) and Natalie Buchanan (104) missed the but, as did Centralia's Emily Wilkerson (107) and Tumwater's Lily Wagner (110).

1A

Tenino's David Dallaire became the first Tenino gofler to appear in a state tournament at Riverside on Tuesday, and he became the first to make the cut.

The senior shot an 84, good enough to put him tied for 15th and 14 strokes back of the leader, Meridian's Daniel Blankenburg.

Dallaire will tee off at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

1B/2B

Adna's Braeden Salme and Rainier's Joshua Peralta are through to the second day of the 1B/2B tournament at Tumwater Valley.

Salme shot an 81 and is tied for ninth, while Peralta sits tied for 16th agter shooting an 84.

Peralta will tee of at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, and Salme will tee off 30 minutes later at 9:0.

Trevin Salme missed the cut by three strokes, finishing tied for 35th by shooting a 91.

In the girls tournament, Adna's Jaylee Humphrey also missed the but, shooting a 119 to finish 33rd.