Nine area girls named all-conference soccer teams

Jun. 5—OSKALOOSA — With Pella's run at the state tournament wrapping up last week, the Little Hawkeye all-conference teams were released with nine girls earning honors. Pella's Abby Warner and Avery Honsinger along with Pella Christian's Jaclyn Holmes would all earn first team honors.

Warner, a senior, wrapped a historic high school career for the Lady Dutch this spring. The Iowa commit also earned all-state, all-tournament and all-district honors this postseason. Warner finished with 39 goals on the season to tie for second in all of 2A to go along with eight assists. She finishes her career with 144 career goals.

Honsinger, a sophomore, was a great playmaker and set piece specialist for Pella. She led the team with nine assists while also scoring three goals of her own.

Holmes, a senior, has been a regular on the all-conference teams as a defender over her career with Pella Christian. She put in another solid season leading the Eagle back line while also chipping in one assist.

Pella's Bri Shannon, Claire Smock and JJ Braafhart, Pella Christian's Esther Ford and Annika Van Dyke and Oskaloosa's Kylie Davis would be among those to earn second team all-conference honors.

Shannon, a junior, transferred over from Newton and was a good secondary scorer for the Lady Dutch on their state run. She would finish second on the team with 13 goals to go with four assists.

Smock, a junior, had a busy spring playing soccer and tennis for Pella. As a midfielder she covered a lot of ground for the Lady Dutch on offense and defense finishing with four goals and three assists on the season.

Braafhart, a freshman, started 18 games on the back end in her first varsity season on a team competing for a state title and held her own. She was the only freshman among the 30 girls receiving all-conference honors.

Ford, a junior, led the Eagle attack up front this season. She would be responsible for half of PC's goals on the year with a team-high 13 goals along with four assists.

Van Dyke, a senior, was a key cog in the midfield for the Eagles. Along with her defense, she also tallied two goals in 2024.

Davis, a senior, took on a lot of responsibilities for the Indians this spring as one of five seniors on the team. She would end tying for the scoring lead with three goals and one assist.

Oskaloosa's Alanna Teeter and Josie Adam, Pella's Maddie Holland and Lizzie Newman and Pella Christian's Tori Van Zee and Erica DeBruin would all earn honorable mentions.

Little Hawkeye Conference Standings

T1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-1), T1. Norwalk (5-1), T1. Pella (5-1), 4. Indianola (3-3), 5. Pella Christian (2-4), 6. Newton (1-5), 7. Oskaloosa (0-6)

