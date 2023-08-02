Nine All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
Tuesday morning the preseason candidates for the Outland Trophy were announced. The trophy is presented annually to college football’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.
Ninety-one standout interior linemen featured on 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List, as selected by @TheFWAA: https://t.co/E4gO6M7kNU pic.twitter.com/wtsR6mdE0L
— Outland Trophy (@outlandtrophy) August 1, 2023
9 former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.
OT Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)
C Justin Dedich (USC)
OT Blake Fisher (Notre Dame)
DT Mike Hall Jr. (Ohio State)
C Gus Hartwig (Purdue)
DT McKinnley Jackson (Texas A&M)
G Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)
G Tate Ratledge (Georgia)
OT Kingley Suamataia (BYU)
Watch the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).