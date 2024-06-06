‘Nimble’ cars, override mode and adjustable wings: F1 unveils cars of the future for 2026

Changes are coming for new Formula 1 cars - Formula One

The FIA, Formula One’s governing body, has announced a more “nimble” car concept for 2026, which will be 30kg lighter and 10cm narrower than the current bulky machines.

The sport had already announced the new engine concept for 2026, which will see the cars powered by a near 50-50 split between electric and internal combustion power - as well as using fully sustainable fuels. Those changes have led to commitments from existing suppliers such as Ferrari, Mercedes and Alpine, the return of Honda as a manufacturer and the arrival of Audi and Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

But the announcement of the full technical specification, as the sport prepares for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, is a major moment, firing the starting pistol for a new era which could see a major reshuffle in the pecking order.

Other major changes include the use of active aerodynamics, which will be used to optimise the use of the new engines.

Cars will have front and rear wings that open on the straights to reduce drag and increase speed, but then close to increase downforce for cornering performance. And overtaking will be facilitated by a power-boost system for a car following another, to be known as manual override mode. This is instead of the current DRS (drag-reduction system).

All teams will now be working towards these regulations, with some key personnel potentially making career decisions based on what they see.

Adrian Newey, the engineering guru whose designs have won championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, is yet to announce his next move after announcing his decision to quit the current champions.

The British designer, 65, looks almost certain to join Ferrari, although McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams are also interested. The 1996 champion Damon Hill, speaking on this week’s F1 Nation podcast, suggested his former team-mate might be waiting to see the full 2026 regulations before making a firm decision one way or another.

Adrian Newey's decision to quit Red Bull came as a shock - Getty Images/Emmanuele Ciancaglini

“There’ll be a certain person who’ll be eager to get his hands on the regulations and see what he can find,” Hill predicted. “That person of course has recently announced that he will be leaving Red Bull. And that is my old designer friend [Newey].

Asked whether he thought Newey had been waiting for the new regulations before making a decision, Hill replied: “Yeah. He’s able to see like Superman can see through steel. He can see through regulations.”

The new regulations will see the cars’ minimum weight reduced by 30kg to 768kg, and their width reduced by reduced by 10cm to 190cm.

Both front and rear tyres will also be narrower, while there will be a revised, partially flat floor to limit underbody aerodynamic ‘ground effect’ and reduce the need for the cars to be run very stiff and low.

It remains to be seen what drivers and teams make of the concept, albeit they were indirectly involved in its development as part of what the FIA termed “a collaboration” between all the sport’s stakeholders. The drivers will be put up for interview in Montreal later on Thursday.

In a statement, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We enter this new regulatory cycle with the sport in the strongest position it has ever been, and I am confident that the work done by the FIA to create these regulations will further strengthen the position of the sport around the world.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The key features of the 2026 regulations are advanced, sustainable technology and safety. Our aim, together with F1, was to produce a car that was right for the future of the sport’s elite category. We believe we have achieved that goal.”

