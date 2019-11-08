Nimari Burnett sets commitment date

Cv7dlbmulfnoxclcyjf0

Jon Lopez/Nike

The time has come for Nimari Burnett. While the talk all summer long was that he would wait until the spring to sign, plays have now changed and instead, will make his college decision on Tuesday, November 12.

One of the top available prospects leading up to the early signing period, Burnett will choose from Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Texas Tech. He will give his commitment at 1pm EST via his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

A 6-foot-4 scoring guard that is rated as the 22nd best prospect in America, Burnett is the definition of a do-it-all type that can fill a variety of holes in the backcourt. Possessing nearly a 6-foot-10 wingspan and with great instincts that he exhausts well on the defensive end, Burnett has the chance to impact the college game on both sides of the floor immediately next fall.

He has visited each of his finalists this fall with his latest being taken to Oregon two weekends ago. The native of Chicago, Illinois, Juwan Howard pin-pointed Burnett as one of his top priorities upon his hiring in the spring. Alabama boasting their own Midwest ties led by Nate Oats, have done just the same. However, it is Oregon and Texas Tech that have garnered most of the talk of late leading up to his decision.

Burnett will commit on Tuesday with plans on signing later in the week with the early signing period beginning just a day later. Both Michigan and Texas Tech hold top-35 commitments, while Alabama and Oregon have yet to strike in the 2020 class. On Tuesday, one of the four will walk away with one of the most versatile prospects in America with the five-star senior.