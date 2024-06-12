Niles holds on to win Masters North golf title

MALONE — The 41st edition of the Masters North Golf Championship went down to the wire on Saturday at the Malone Golf Club’s East Course.

Graham Niles carded a 73-76-149 total for the two days to win the title by one stroke over Josh Kirby’s 72-78-150.

Niles, who is very familiar with the Malone layout, won the green jacket for the first time.

Six golfers were separated by just three strokes at the top of the leaderboard, including Ben Honahan (79-72-151), past champion Bob Hughes (74-78-152), Myles Macdonald (74-78-152) and Matt King (73-79-152).

Justin Besaw (75-79-154) was two strokes off the pace.

“It was tight all the way,” tournament director Willie King said. “Niles, Kirby and King were in the final threesome and any one of them could have won.

“It was there for the taking and Graham hung in there and parred the 18th hole to win it. It was that close to going to a playoff.”

Kirby held the first-round lead with a 72, while Niles and Matt King were a stroke back at 73.

Niles and Kirby were tied on the final hole on Saturday when Niles got his par and Kirby, who just missed a birdie putt on 16, a bogey.

Honahan’s even-par 72 from the tournament tees was the low score on Saturday as he rallied for a third-place finish.

“Ben is from Malone and give him a lot of credit for the round he shot,” King said.

The weather played a role. It rained on Friday and there were delays. Saturday, the wind became a major factor.

“The wind picked up Saturday and the last six or seven holes played very hard,” King said. “Credit to those golfers who shot 152 or under. They played tremendous golf.”

For instance, when the wind did pick up, it made the treacherous par-three, 14th hole even more treacherous.

Defending champion Ed Davis, a Masters North four-time winner, finished tied for eighth with a 76-79-155.

“Ed is so good,” King said. “He just had an off weekend for him. The putts weren’t dropping for him.”

COOKE WINS LEGENDS

Nine-time Masters North champion Graham Cooke won the Legends Division for the first time with a 72-86-158.

“Graham is 78,” King said. “He’s still a great golfer.”

Cooke held a two-stroke advantage following Friday’s round over Wayne Wright. Wright finished with a 74-85-159 to take second, one stroke off the pace. Finishing in third place was Serge Dagenais with an 80-80-160.

The big move in the Legends on Saturday was turned in by Plattsburgh’s Tom Raville. Raville carded an 86 on Friday and was the lone golfer in the Legends to break 80 on Saturday with an outstanding 76.

Raville trailed by 14 strokes following the first round and ended up just four strokes behind Cooke with an 86-76-162.

“Tommy played good golf,” King said. “I’ve been telling him for a while now that he can win the Legends and he proved he is capable of it on Saturday.”

—

Masters North results

Graham Niles ($700) 73-76-149

Josh Kirby ($550) 72-78-150

Ben Honahan ($400) 79-72-151

Bob Hughes ($275) 74-78-152

Myles Macdonald ($275) 74-78-152

Matt King ($275) 73-79-152

Justin Besaw ($200) 75-79-154

Joey Tufo ($170) 76-79-155

Ed Davis ($170) 76-79-155

Patrick O’Connor ($140) 74-82-156

Zach Oakes ($91) 82-77-159

Jeff Fallon ($91) 80-79-159

Robin Weeden ($91) 77-82-159

Wade Studley ($91) 74-85-159

Nolan Reid ($91) 74-85-159

Chuck Voorhees II 83-77-160

Matt Laramee 81-79-160

Will Flynn 78-82-160

Tristan Fitzgerald 77-83-160

Nick Bouyea 80-81-161

Mike Patenaude 80-81-161

Jim Boucher 81-82-163

Scott Nickerson 88-76-164

Nick Politi 84-80-164

Devin Darrah 77-87-164

George LaBarr 89-76-165

Mike Rice 83-82-165

Nick Palmer 80-86-166

Jeremy Ballard 79-87-166

Chris McComb 84-83-167

Joey Thompson 84-83-167

Matt Davis 77-90-167

Danyck Bayeur 84-84-168

Dustin Beauregard 85-84-169

Steve Labombard 83-86-169

G.J. Demarse 87-83-170

Kahontiio Lazore 83-88-171

David Kokes 82-94-176

Justin Brown 86-91-177

Alec Odnoha 89-90-179

—

Legends Division

Graham Cooke ($500) 72-86-158

Wayne Wright ($400) 74-85 -159

Serge Dagenais ($300) 80-80-160

Tom Raville ($200) 86-76-162

Jean Crispo ($100) 80-83-163

Andy Wylie ($100) 78-86-164

Brad Griffin 82-86-168

Jaime Mackinnon 83-86-169

Rick Cater 88-83-171

Greg Wilson 88-85-173

Paul Schofield 81-92-173

John Flynn 95-82-177

Bill Fisher 86-93-179

Chuck Voorhees 87-93-180

Mark Leta 93-93-186