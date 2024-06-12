Niles holds on to win Masters North golf title
MALONE — The 41st edition of the Masters North Golf Championship went down to the wire on Saturday at the Malone Golf Club’s East Course.
Graham Niles carded a 73-76-149 total for the two days to win the title by one stroke over Josh Kirby’s 72-78-150.
Niles, who is very familiar with the Malone layout, won the green jacket for the first time.
Six golfers were separated by just three strokes at the top of the leaderboard, including Ben Honahan (79-72-151), past champion Bob Hughes (74-78-152), Myles Macdonald (74-78-152) and Matt King (73-79-152).
Justin Besaw (75-79-154) was two strokes off the pace.
“It was tight all the way,” tournament director Willie King said. “Niles, Kirby and King were in the final threesome and any one of them could have won.
“It was there for the taking and Graham hung in there and parred the 18th hole to win it. It was that close to going to a playoff.”
Kirby held the first-round lead with a 72, while Niles and Matt King were a stroke back at 73.
Niles and Kirby were tied on the final hole on Saturday when Niles got his par and Kirby, who just missed a birdie putt on 16, a bogey.
Honahan’s even-par 72 from the tournament tees was the low score on Saturday as he rallied for a third-place finish.
“Ben is from Malone and give him a lot of credit for the round he shot,” King said.
The weather played a role. It rained on Friday and there were delays. Saturday, the wind became a major factor.
“The wind picked up Saturday and the last six or seven holes played very hard,” King said. “Credit to those golfers who shot 152 or under. They played tremendous golf.”
For instance, when the wind did pick up, it made the treacherous par-three, 14th hole even more treacherous.
Defending champion Ed Davis, a Masters North four-time winner, finished tied for eighth with a 76-79-155.
“Ed is so good,” King said. “He just had an off weekend for him. The putts weren’t dropping for him.”
COOKE WINS LEGENDS
Nine-time Masters North champion Graham Cooke won the Legends Division for the first time with a 72-86-158.
“Graham is 78,” King said. “He’s still a great golfer.”
Cooke held a two-stroke advantage following Friday’s round over Wayne Wright. Wright finished with a 74-85-159 to take second, one stroke off the pace. Finishing in third place was Serge Dagenais with an 80-80-160.
The big move in the Legends on Saturday was turned in by Plattsburgh’s Tom Raville. Raville carded an 86 on Friday and was the lone golfer in the Legends to break 80 on Saturday with an outstanding 76.
Raville trailed by 14 strokes following the first round and ended up just four strokes behind Cooke with an 86-76-162.
“Tommy played good golf,” King said. “I’ve been telling him for a while now that he can win the Legends and he proved he is capable of it on Saturday.”
—
Masters North results
Graham Niles ($700) 73-76-149
Josh Kirby ($550) 72-78-150
Ben Honahan ($400) 79-72-151
Bob Hughes ($275) 74-78-152
Myles Macdonald ($275) 74-78-152
Matt King ($275) 73-79-152
Justin Besaw ($200) 75-79-154
Joey Tufo ($170) 76-79-155
Ed Davis ($170) 76-79-155
Patrick O’Connor ($140) 74-82-156
Zach Oakes ($91) 82-77-159
Jeff Fallon ($91) 80-79-159
Robin Weeden ($91) 77-82-159
Wade Studley ($91) 74-85-159
Nolan Reid ($91) 74-85-159
Chuck Voorhees II 83-77-160
Matt Laramee 81-79-160
Will Flynn 78-82-160
Tristan Fitzgerald 77-83-160
Nick Bouyea 80-81-161
Mike Patenaude 80-81-161
Jim Boucher 81-82-163
Scott Nickerson 88-76-164
Nick Politi 84-80-164
Devin Darrah 77-87-164
George LaBarr 89-76-165
Mike Rice 83-82-165
Nick Palmer 80-86-166
Jeremy Ballard 79-87-166
Chris McComb 84-83-167
Joey Thompson 84-83-167
Matt Davis 77-90-167
Danyck Bayeur 84-84-168
Dustin Beauregard 85-84-169
Steve Labombard 83-86-169
G.J. Demarse 87-83-170
Kahontiio Lazore 83-88-171
David Kokes 82-94-176
Justin Brown 86-91-177
Alec Odnoha 89-90-179
—
Legends Division
Graham Cooke ($500) 72-86-158
Wayne Wright ($400) 74-85 -159
Serge Dagenais ($300) 80-80-160
Tom Raville ($200) 86-76-162
Jean Crispo ($100) 80-83-163
Andy Wylie ($100) 78-86-164
Brad Griffin 82-86-168
Jaime Mackinnon 83-86-169
Rick Cater 88-83-171
Greg Wilson 88-85-173
Paul Schofield 81-92-173
John Flynn 95-82-177
Bill Fisher 86-93-179
Chuck Voorhees 87-93-180
Mark Leta 93-93-186