Niles, Buchanan advance to boys basketball MHSAA District semifinals

After trailing by 11 points going into the fourth quarter, Edwardsburg managed a comeback, but ultimately fell in overtime to Lakeshore, 49-46, in the opening game of the high school boys basketball Division 2 District 48 being hosted by Edwardsburg.

In the other quarterfinal at Edwardsburg, Niles beat Dowagiac, 64-40. Lakeshore advances to play Benton Harbor in Wednesday's first semifinal at 5:30, following by Niles against Berrien Springs at 7:15.

Buchanan beat Bridgman, 70-61, in the Division 3 District 79 opener at White Pigeon. The Bucks advance to Wednesday's second semifinal when they will face top-ranked Brandywine at 7:15. The first semifinal will pit Cassopolis against White Pigeon at 5:30.

District championships are scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m.

