NIL: Rutgers athletics partners with Campus Ink

Rutgers athletics partners with Campus Ink

Jamie Gatlin
A new avenue is now available for Rutgers fans looking for ways to stock up on their favorite schools’ merchandise. On Thursday, the Rutgers NIL Store powered by Campus Ink is officially open. The store features NIL merchandise for more than 90 Scarlet Knight athletes from every sport.

The news has created a lot of excitement on campus and among the athletic staff, including Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs.

“The partnership with Campus Ink provides our student-athletes with a tremendous opportunity to harness the power of the personal brands they have built and capitalize on their athletic success,” Hobbs told the media. “It also an opportunity for our fan base to show their Rutgers pride while supporting our student-athletes through officially licensed merchandise.”

This is only the beginning, as the store has various plans in the works for more merchandise, including jersey options. Each athlete’s locker room includes products that feature personalized names.

The NIL Store, which Mark Cuban backs, has opened stores throughout college athletics. It has continued to expand in the Big Ten with schools such as Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, and Penn State.

All merchandise at the Rutgers NIL Store is officially licensed by the school.

