How can NIL issues be solved? Nick Saban went to Washington D.C. with this idea

Nick Saban advocated for revenue-sharing for college athletes Tuesday at a roundtable discussion in Washington, D.C., hosted by Sen. Ted Cruz to discuss issues related to name, image and likeness, and the future of college sports. But the legendary former Alabama football football coach believes a reform model that would make the athletes employees of universities is the wrong path for the future of college sports.

"I'm for student-athletes being able to share in some of this revenue. I think the No. 1 solution to all this is if we could have some kind of revenue sharing proposition that did not make student-athletes employees," Saban said. " ... I think that may be the long-term solution. I think you could create a better quality of life for student athletes, you could still emphasize development, personal, academic, brand, and athletic development, with a system like that. And it would be equal in all institutions. Somebody couldn't go out and raise more money at one school to create a competitive advantage over another."

Saban was joined by Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, student-athletes, an NIL attorney and others with perspective on NIL's impact on college sports. Currently, athletes can profit from NIL agreements under varying state laws, or in some cases, no state laws, but do not share in NCAA revenue.

Byrne agreed with Saban in warning against the employment model. He noted the tax burden that would be placed on athletes for the benefits they receive from universities if they became employees. He also said that non-revenue Olympic sports could potentially be cut.

"It's the Olympic sports that would be in jeopardy, and that's men and women. If you look at the numbers for us, at the University of Alabama, with our 19 sports, outside of football and men's basketball we lost collectively almost $40 million," Byrne said. "And we funded that through our revenue from a football and men's basketball standpoint. ... There (would) have to be decisions made because there is not an unlimited supply of money."

The NCAA is facing multiple lawsuits that could fundamentally change the relationship between colleges and student-athletes, including revenue sharing.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

RECRUITING: Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer pick up commitment from 2025 4-star wide receiver Derick Smith

SABAN ON NIL: What Nick Saban believed in for 50 years 'no longer exist in college athletics'

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban went to Washington D.C. with this idea to solve NIL issues