How NIL impacted U men's basketball in a wild transfer portal window

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at five things he got wrong about the Timberwolves over the last few years. It's a good lesson in patience that Minnesota didn't do some of the things he was advocating. Plus some things Rand got right and the Twins wrapping up a great homestand with more superb starting pitching.

13:00: Star Tribune Gophers men's basketball beat writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to talk about Ben Johnson's team and another offseason defined by the transfer portal. With losses to the core of the roster — moves influenced by name, image and likeness rules — how will Minnesota look next season and how are coaches expected to build teams these days?

34:00: Caitlin Clark could fill up Target Center.

