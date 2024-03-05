Advertisement

Has the NIL impacted what draft prospects are willing to do?

NBC Sports Chicago

On this episode of Football Night in Chicago, Bears insider Josh Schrock, Mark Grote, and Sean Hammond join Laurence Holmes to recap what they heard at the NFL Combine. Schrock talked about how the 2024 NFL Draft Class could completely change how the draft process is going to work

