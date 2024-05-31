NIL and the FHSAA: What you need to know about Name, Image and Likeness in Florida

The Florida High School Athletic Association is scheduled to vote on a proposal to allow high school student-athletes to profit from the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) next week.

Since the NCAA adopted language to allow student-athletes to profit from NIL in 2021, 30 states and the District of Columbia have approved NIL legislation for high school students. Here's what you need to know about NIL in Florida as we await the FHSAA decision.

What states have NIL for high school student-athletes?

Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia (Washington D.C.) allow high school students to profit from NIL.

What was the first state to approve NIL for high school student-athletes?

California is considered the first state to allow NIL, primarily because the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) bylaws did not prevent students from profiting from NIL. The only issue was that by accepting money in high school, student-athletes would have been ineligible to play in college. Once it was ruled that college athletes could profit from NIL, eligibility was no longer an issue.

Why has the FHSAA been hesitant to approve NIL?

FHSAA executive director Craig Damon looks on before the Class 4S football state championship game on Dec. 10, 2023, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

While Florida was the first state to grant NIL rights to college athletes on July 1, 2021, the FHSAA has been relatively slow in its process. Former executive director George Tomyn put out a statement on July 8, 2021, saying that a student who capitalizes on their name, image and likeness would lose their eligibility for a year. Current FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon told the USA Today Florida Network in December that his concern over NIL was based on the state’s open enrollment policy — something other states that have approved NIL do not have.

Has the FHSAA’s NIL policy been challenged?

Bartram Trail attacker Ryann Frechette (10) advances the ball through multiple Ponte Vedra opponents during the Rivalry on the River high school girls lacrosse tournament on March 23, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

The FHSAA was sued by former Westminster Christian School baseball player Sal Stewart (currently with the Cincinnati Reds organization) and former University of Miami football player Gilbert Frierson in 2022. According to the suit, Stewart had been offered an NIL contract with LifeWallet but was unable to accept it because of the FHSAA’s bylaws. The case remains open in Alachua County, but Stewart filed on April 25 to dismiss and close the case. Bartram Trail senior lacrosse star Ryann Frechette, who signed with Florida, appealed to the FHSAA to accept an NIL deal with STX in 2022 but was denied.

Why is the FHSAA changing its stance on NIL?

It’s likely not one thing. Part of it may be that other states are passing NIL legislation. On the same day the Georgia High School Association approved NIL in October, the FHSAA told the USA Today Florida Network it was working on an NIL plan to submit to its Board of Directors. Additionally, the FHSAA may be feeling pressure from the state legislature to get something done. This is based on a comment board member Ricky Bell said during the February board meeting. “I would rather us as a board and a staff come up with a policy that we can control, that we could enforce than have our legislators tell us what they want us to do. And then we have a hard time dealing with it,” Bell said.

