NIL Drama: Jimbo Fisher, Deion Sanders respond to Nick Saban’s shots at Texas A&M, Jackson State

You’re going to want to grab some popcorn for this one.

Alabama’s Nick Saban fired shots at Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State, led by Deion Sanders, over NIL (name, image and likeness) on camera to local business owners on Wednesday night.

Here’s how the events have unfolded. And it is very entertaining.

Saban takes shot at TAMU, Jimbo Fisher:

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher andAlabama head coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 22, 2018. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

“We were second in recruiting last year, A&M was first,” Saban said. “A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”

Saban goes after Deion as well:

Saban added a swipe at Jackson State for how the SWAC program reeled in No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter a year ago.

“Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to the school. And they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”

"Prime Time" was not having it:

Deion responds:

I don’t even make a million! Lolololol 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wagxbCJoWs — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 19, 2022

You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow. I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB ! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE. — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 19, 2022

Jimbo addresses Saban's comments:

As for Fisher, his response was even more telling. In three parts:

What a grenade at Nick Saban.

“Some people think they’re God.” pic.twitter.com/etbIFpeUDF — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) May 19, 2022

Jimbo: “Certain people have never followed the rules anyway.” Reporter: “Are you saying Nick [Saban] has bent the rules?” Jimbo: “No. I didn’t say that. I just made a statement.” wry smile pic.twitter.com/OPpUeog29i — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) May 19, 2022

Pure theater here. Marvelous 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Vb6NrCdcJ7 — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) May 19, 2022

Here's the original statement by Saban:

"A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image, and likeness." –– Alabama head coach Nick Sabanpic.twitter.com/nIRSc1yte5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 19, 2022

Saban will speaking on radio later today:

Nick Saban is scheduled to be on @SXMCollege 84 this afternoon at 4:30 p.m., according to Rick Neuheisel and Sean Farnham — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) May 19, 2022

Kirby Smart on NIL in January:

Georgia’s Kirby Smart spoke on the NIL scene in January.

“You’re going to have the haves and have-nots and the separations that’s already there is going to grow larger,” Smart said. “And the schools that have the capacity and the ability and are more competitive in the NIL market are going to be schools that step ahead on top of other schools.”

