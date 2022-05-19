NIL Drama: Jimbo Fisher, Deion Sanders respond to Nick Saban’s shots at Texas A&M, Jackson State

Breaking News:

John Shelton
·3 min read
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach
  • Jimbo Fisher
    Jimbo Fisher
    American football player and coach

You’re going to want to grab some popcorn for this one.

Alabama’s Nick Saban fired shots at Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State, led by Deion Sanders, over NIL (name, image and likeness) on camera to local business owners on Wednesday night.

Here’s how the events have unfolded. And it is very entertaining.

Saban takes shot at TAMU, Jimbo Fisher:

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher andAlabama head coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 22, 2018. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

“We were second in recruiting last year, A&M was first,” Saban said. “A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”

Saban goes after Deion as well:

Saban added a swipe at Jackson State for how the SWAC program reeled in No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter a year ago.

“Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to the school. And they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”

"Prime Time" was not having it:

Deion responds:

Jimbo addresses Saban's comments:

As for Fisher, his response was even more telling. In three parts:

Here's the original statement by Saban:

Saban will speaking on radio later today:

Kirby Smart on NIL in January:

Georgia’s Kirby Smart spoke on the NIL scene in January.

“You’re going to have the haves and have-nots and the separations that’s already there is going to grow larger,” Smart said. “And the schools that have the capacity and the ability and are more competitive in the NIL market are going to be schools that step ahead on top of other schools.”

This situation is only still developing. Check back to the UGA Wire for more updates.

