How will NIL collectives be impacted by House v. NCAA?

OXFORD — There are more potential ramifications to the House v. NCAA settlement than initially meet the eye. And, at this point, it seems like there are just as many questions — if not more — as there are answers.

A framework to a deal has been agreed to in the House v. NCAA antitrust case. The settlement would not only pay out damages to student-athletes who believe they should have been compensated for the billions of dollars the NCAA and Power 5 conferences generate annually, but it will also allow schools to directly pay players for their name, image and likeness (NIL). Power 5 schools will be able to allocate up to $20 million toward their own NIL efforts in revenue sharing.

The agreed-to deal is creating a fundraising conundrum for schools, who would have to cut costs around their athletic departments and come up with additional money. It has also raised questions as to the future of collectives in the college sports landscape, which have been a major part of team-building since NIL legislation was introduced in 2021.

“According to the settlement terms, third-party NIL compensation to athletes outside of the revenue-sharing structure does not count toward the annual cap,” Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger wrote. “The method, using an outside party to facilitate athlete pay, affords schools the ability to exceed the cap, distance themselves from legal issues around Title IX and continue operating as many of them do now — with the school’s influence but outside of its umbrella.”

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told the Daily Journal last week he believes collectives will still have a place in the college sports world, though it might look different.

“Everybody from an Ole Miss perspective, and all the different constituencies have stepped up and really taken advantage of this new model,” Carter said. “And I think that’s been a lot of our M.O. over the years at Ole Miss, is that we want to be creative and first movers, take some risks at times when others aren’t, and certainly be creative. We can still do all of those things.”

Walker Jones, the executive director of Ole Miss’ Grove Collective, admits he isn’t sure exactly what collectives will look like going forward when — and if, he notes — the agreed upon settlement is set in motion by a judge. The changes also might not happen all at once. But Jones knows that, whatever happens, communication between schools and collectives will be as important as ever.

“Communicating with all the various stakeholders will be absolutely imperative,” Jones said. “And this is where, again, If collectives want to survive all this change, they need to have great alignment and a high level of trust with their university and conference partners.”

Jones said one potential transition, which the Grove Collective already has a head start in doing, is the collective steers more into a type of agency that focuses on marketing and branding rather than just “a straight booster-funded collective.” Collectives will still be largely donor-driven, he notes, and he doesn’t expect the financial model to change drastically.

Power 5 schools starting with the same potential balance of $20 million for revenue sharing creates opportunity for a more level playing field, Jones said. As successful as the Grove Collective has been, Jones notes that “competitive disadvantages” persist with some of the higher-resourced athletic departments. Everyone having the same baseline levels out the market. Different state also currently have different NIL laws.

“I do think this rev share, and what will come with it will add some much-needed balance to get everybody kind of starting at a similar point, and playing off the same rules,” Jones said. “And then let the best man win from that point forward.”

Whether or not collectives become part of the athletic department itself or remain external entities remains up in the air, Jones said. He personally believes schools should be able to choose whether or not collectives get absorbed into their respective athletic departments.

There is reason to prefer keeping collectives' efforts external, Jones notes, as collectives already have experience in NIL endeavors and could help ease the burden on universities when new responsibilities are added.

“There’s a lot of value to being external in terms of limiting liability on behalf of the university. You’re not asking the university to do things they’re not trained to do,” Jones said. “ … These university athletic departments are going to be resource challenged. They’re going to have to trim whatever fat they can find. … If you put all the distribution and management of rev share and NIL on an athletic department that’s going to already be resource challenged … you actually create more liability and you endanger the student-athlete welfare much greater than if you have an external group.

“Managing these multimillion dollar NIL budgets is very complex. It’s very intricate, it’s very nuanced, and there’s a ton of liability if you don’t do it correctly.”